Shawn Mendes showed up to the Raptors game last night and everyone was swooning

We love a good sighting of a Canadian celebrity supporting a Toronto sports team.

This time, it was Shawn Mendes and his girlfriend Camila Cabello who were spotted at the Raptors vs. Clippers game in Los Angeles last night.

Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes kiss at the Raptors vs Clippers game last night. 💗 pic.twitter.com/nvwE424Rzv — Music News Facts (@musicnews_facts) November 12, 2019

The two superstars were seen snuggling courtside at the Staples Center, to the delight of adoring fans.

They even walked the aisles and posed for pictures with a few lucky admirers.

The couple of four months — who were seen hanging around various Toronto locales just a few months ago — appeared to be having a fun evening together, and had no problem showing a whole lot of PDA.

the way camila plays with shawn’s hair, i’m so soft pic.twitter.com/bjyaQNejKr — sebastian (@lovingcmila) November 12, 2019

Mendes, who is originally from Pickering, Ont. and who seemingly loves Toronto, just finished up the Australian portion of his nearly year-long tour, and will be heading to South America at the end of this month.

Unfortunately, the duo's presence didn't help the Raps win; Kawhi and the Clippers took the game 98-88.