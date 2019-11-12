Sports & Play
Becky Robertson
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
shawn mendes raptors

Shawn Mendes showed up to the Raptors game last night and everyone was swooning

Sports & Play
Becky Robertson
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

We love a good sighting of a Canadian celebrity supporting a Toronto sports team.

This time, it was Shawn Mendes and his girlfriend Camila Cabello who were spotted at the Raptors vs. Clippers game in Los Angeles last night.

The two superstars were seen snuggling courtside at the Staples Center, to the delight of adoring fans.

They even walked the aisles and posed for pictures with a few lucky admirers.

The couple of four months — who were seen hanging around various Toronto locales just a few months ago — appeared to be having a fun evening together, and had no problem showing a whole lot of PDA.

Mendes, who is originally from Pickering, Ont. and who seemingly loves Toronto, just finished up the Australian portion of his nearly year-long tour, and will be heading to South America at the end of this month.

Unfortunately, the duo's presence didn't help the Raps win; Kawhi and the Clippers took the game 98-88.

Lead photo by

L.A. Clippers

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Shawn Mendes showed up to the Raptors game last night and everyone was swooning

People are now canceling Sportsnet in support of Don Cherry

This is what people are saying about Don Cherry after he was fired by Sportsnet

Don Cherry thanks fans and stands by his comments after firing

Don Cherry fired for comments about immigrants and poppies

You can skate for free under the Gardiner Expressway this winter

You can soon go on a holiday light dream trail just outside of Toronto

The magical holiday lights festival at Niagara Falls starts next week