Justin Bieber looked really happy at the Leafs game in Toronto

Justin Bieber was in Toronto for the Maple Leafs game, and it's safe to say the popstar was fanboying out over our our home team.

The 25-year-old singer was spotted in the Scotiabank Arena on Friday with his dad, documenting the Maple Leafs' 4-1 win against the San Jose Sharks.

The pair say behind the Leafs' bench, where he was seen sporting his Auston Matthews jersey (who, apparently, is equally a fan of Bieber — or his clothing line, anyway).

The Biebs went hard on Instagram that night, posting to IG story and four photos from the arena to his feed during the "dad and son date", including a wholesome picture of him and Jeremy Bieber sharing some giggles.

Photos of Justin at the San Jose Sharks vs Toronto Maple Leafs game in Canada. (October 25) pic.twitter.com/ADJIsglNVv — Bieber-news (@yourbiebernews) October 26, 2019

He looked overjoyed — nay, elated — during the third quarter when Morgan Rielly scored his goal.

October 25: video of @justinbieber and @JeremyBieber during the San Jose Sharks vs Toronto Maple Leafs game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada pic.twitter.com/RLDtwNfPdX — Justin Bieber News (@jbtraacker) October 26, 2019

It's no secret that Justin is a huge Maple Leafs' fan. He's taken wife Hailey to a few games (hitting up a Timmies while they were at it).