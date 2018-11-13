Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin just visited a Tim Hortons in Toronto

Music
Canada's crown prince and his new (probably?) bride Hailey Baldwin, daughter of a famous person, were spotted this week near the Royal York hotel in downtown Toronto.

Justin Bieber was touring the land in an apparent search for coffee on Monday when he stopped by a quiet Tim Hortons cafe at Front Street and University Avenue.

There, the pop star stumbled upon a group of people afflicted with  an as-yet incurable malady known as Bieber Fever. 

justin bieber hailey baldwin

Tim Hortons workers were thrilled to see alleged newlyweds Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin ordering coffee in Toronto. Image via blogTO.

He graciously raised their spirits by posing for photos with both fans and Tim Hortons employees.

A witness who sent us photos said that the couple was "pretty smooth." They tried to order quickly and without a fuss, but such a thing is not really possible for an international pop star.

Still, ever the sports, Bieber and Baldwin stuck around to take photos with even more fans after leaving the establishment.

According to one lucky fan's sister in law, Bieber said that he was on his way to the dentist for a teeth cleaning.

Stars: They're just like us, only somehow inherently scream-inducing.

