Shawn Mendes can't get enough of this Toronto bar

Is Shawn Mendes looking for another gig? You know, on top of "Billboard Artist of the Year" for 2018?

The GTA-born singer turned international it boy was spotted partying in Toronto on Thursday evening at none other than Petty Cash — the very same establishment in which he spent much of the night bartending on Halloween.

This time around, Mendes appears to have been hanging out with friends and drinking by the pool table, as opposed to slinging drinks behind the bar.

Still, with two appearances (that we know of) in as many months now under his belt, it's safe to say Mendes is a fan of the Adelaide Street club and restaurant.

Why Petty Cash? Who knows. Maybe he has a friend who works there. Maybe he enjoys the selfie-friendly ring lights in their bathrooms. Maybe he likes to score fashion advice from young women who wear fanny packs to nighclubs. I don't know.

All that can be said for certain right now is that Mendes was in Toronto last night (as evidenced by his own Instagram Stories) and that multiple people took creepshots of him jamming to Drake inside the bar.

Your move, Stans.