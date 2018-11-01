Shawn Mendes was bartending in Toronto on Halloween

Shawn Mendes: international pop star, model, bartender.

Evidently a man of many talents, the 20-year-old singer was spotted back in Toronto last night for Halloween, mixing up some drinks behind the bar at Petty Cash.

Shawn Mendes, ontem à noite, em um bar de Toronto, Canadá. pic.twitter.com/nB0HMz3Jd6 — Conexão Shawn Mendes (@ConexaoShawnM) November 1, 2018

For the occasion, Mendes dressed up as a #MCE—oh wait, that wasn't a costume. He looks like that everyday.

Shawn Mendes, ontem à noite, em uma festa que aconteceu em um bar de Toronto, Canadá. pic.twitter.com/C7Bj7j93Vh — Conexão Shawn Mendes (@ConexaoShawnM) November 1, 2018

Swooning party-goers lined up to be served by the strapping young star, who was serving up handsomeness and vodka-7 Ups all at the same time.

Shawn Mendes, ontem à noite, em uma festa que aconteceu em um bar de Toronto, Canadá. pic.twitter.com/Tk5hNduvgE — Conexão Shawn Mendes (@ConexaoShawnM) November 1, 2018

The bar definitely put him to work, but it must have been nice to take a break from being a beloved worldwide heart throb.

Apparently it was his second shift, because it seems he was there last weekend too. Does Petty Cash have him on payroll?

Shawn Mendes dançando "I Want It That Way", ontem à noite, em um bar de Toronto, Canadá. pic.twitter.com/VxyXnnH4NV — Conexão Shawn Mendes (@ConexaoShawnM) November 1, 2018

He looked like he was enjoying himself on his second shift, jamming out to some old Backstreet Boys.

🎥| @ShawnMendes anoche en un club por Halloween (4)



De fondo suena Treat You Better!



📍Toronto, Canada

📅31 Octubre pic.twitter.com/QLYIzjqIsS — Shawn Access LATAM🌸 (@shawnaccessLAT) November 1, 2018

At one point he was even bartending to his own song, Treat You Better. I wonder how much he got in tips that night.