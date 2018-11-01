City
shawn mendes toronto

Shawn Mendes was bartending in Toronto on Halloween

Shawn Mendes: international pop star, model, bartender. 

Evidently a man of many talents, the 20-year-old singer was spotted back in Toronto last night for Halloween, mixing up some drinks behind the bar at Petty Cash

For the occasion, Mendes dressed up as a #MCE—oh wait, that wasn't a costume. He looks like that everyday.

Swooning party-goers lined up to be served by the strapping young star, who was serving up handsomeness and vodka-7 Ups all at the same time. 

The bar definitely put him to work, but it must have been nice to take a break from being a beloved worldwide heart throb.

Apparently it was his second shift, because it seems he was there last weekend too. Does Petty Cash have him on payroll?

He looked like he was enjoying himself on his second shift, jamming out to some old Backstreet Boys. 

At one point he was even bartending to his own song, Treat You Better. I wonder how much he got in tips that night. 

