Shawn Mendes spotted taking selfies with fans in Toronto

Sometimes you spot someone from a distance that looks exactly like a celebrity, spending a few minutes looking at them just to make sure your eyes aren't deceiving you. Usually, it's just some random lookalike.

However, a very popular and famous artist was just seen walking in an iconic Toronto neighbourhood and this was no false alarm.

Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes was recently spotted in Kensington Market, right in front of Mexican snack joint Fruta Libre at 178 Baldwin St.

Fans that spotted him reported that he was very nice, offering to take selfies with them.

We don't blame them if they freaked out a little as soon as that selfie was taken.

Shawn Mendes is an artist who started to gain a following in 2013, posting song covers on the once thriving video-sharing app Vine.

His self-titled debut EP that was released in 2014, followed by his debut studio album Handwritten released in 2015, put him on top of the US Billboard 200 music chart shortly after.

Songs like "Stitches", "Treat You Better" and "There's Nothing Holding Me Back" are immediately recognizable to most people, being some of the biggest songs in several countries since their release.

Mendes currently resides in a condo in downtown Toronto as of 2021, which means there will be plenty more spottings to be reported within the city.

In fact, just the other day he was seen at Impact Kitchen before his appearance at the JUNO awards.

Still though, seeing a celebrity of that magnitude is always worth the excitement.