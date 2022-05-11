Music
Michelle Payot
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
shawn mendes in toronto

Shawn Mendes and Director X just bumped into each other at local Toronto restaurant

Music
Michelle Payot
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Although it's not uncommon to spot celebrities out and about in Toronto, it's always a massive deal when Shawn Mendes is back in town. After all, he's got a cute spot in the city, and represents us proudly on the world stage.

The Pickering-born singer-songwriter was just spotted having breakfast with famed Toronto director, Director X.

In a recent Instagram story posted by Director X, the pair were seen eating together at Impact Kitchen, on King Street East.

Shawn can be heard asking the director what he's doing at the restaurant, with Director X explaining he just "came for breakfast."

While Shawn does have a condo near King and Bathurst, fans are starting to speculate that he's back in town for the JUNO Awards this weekend.

The musician will receive the JUNO International Achievement Award for his global impact on music so there have been rumours he will be in attendance at the ceremony held at Budweiser Stage.

Toronto-born Director X is known for collaborating with major artists including Justin Bieber, Kanye West, and most recently Future, Drake and Tems in their latest music video.

This quick breakfast date between the two could mean a plethora of things... We can only hope to see a collaboration from them in the near future.

Lead photo by

@directorx

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Shawn Mendes and Director X just bumped into each other at local Toronto restaurant

Drake got drunk at the Kentucky Derby and his interviews were hilarious

5 up-and-coming hip-hop artists in Toronto

Drake and Future just dropped a new music video shot at iconic Toronto landmark

10 bars to discover up-and-coming bands in Toronto

Drake proves he's the pettiest rapper alive by following troll's wife on Instagram

Toronto student Nicolina Bozzo transforms into Disney's Ursula for American Idol and WOW

A very obviously fake Drake impostor somehow fooled a whole bunch of people