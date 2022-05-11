Shawn Mendes and Director X just bumped into each other at local Toronto restaurant

Although it's not uncommon to spot celebrities out and about in Toronto, it's always a massive deal when Shawn Mendes is back in town. After all, he's got a cute spot in the city, and represents us proudly on the world stage.

The Pickering-born singer-songwriter was just spotted having breakfast with famed Toronto director, Director X.

In a recent Instagram story posted by Director X, the pair were seen eating together at Impact Kitchen, on King Street East.

Shawn ran into Director X in Toronto pic.twitter.com/PndmL4zteb — Shawn Mendes Updates (@TheMendesHub) May 11, 2022

Shawn can be heard asking the director what he's doing at the restaurant, with Director X explaining he just "came for breakfast."

While Shawn does have a condo near King and Bathurst, fans are starting to speculate that he's back in town for the JUNO Awards this weekend.

Ok so I just heard SHAWN mendes is gonna be at the Juno’s are you kidding me I have to go wth!! @TheJUNOAwards @SimuLiu @ShawnMendes — Seeing Shawn in july!!TORONTO OMFG (@Lily12440288) May 10, 2022

The musician will receive the JUNO International Achievement Award for his global impact on music so there have been rumours he will be in attendance at the ceremony held at Budweiser Stage.

Toronto-born Director X is known for collaborating with major artists including Justin Bieber, Kanye West, and most recently Future, Drake and Tems in their latest music video.

This quick breakfast date between the two could mean a plethora of things... We can only hope to see a collaboration from them in the near future.