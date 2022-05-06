Drake and Future just dropped a new music video shot at iconic Toronto landmark

Drake has just given yet another huge nod to his home city this week with the release of a new music video with Future and Tems, filmed at one of Toronto's most significant landmarks and one of the rapper's favourite spots.

"WAIT FOR U" takes viewers back to Medieval Times, with extravagant costuming and the perfect setting — a literal castle, Casa Loma.

In the tale of the "toxic king" (Future), the artists can be seen going to war, saving damsels in distress, and of course, partying Middle Ages-style.

The venue seemed thrilled to get the chance to serve as the backdrop for the footage, sharing shots from production on Instagram along with a link to the clip.

According to the post, scenes were filmed in the Great Hall, the gardens and grounds, and Sir Henry Pellatt’s bedroom.

Drizzy also posted a slideshow of some of the same, but also some new behind-the-scenes pics.

Fans are likewise hyped about the inclusion of the historic building, saying that the team did a great job with the release and joking that they all must have had fun "playing Game of Thrones."

The vid has already racked up more than two million views on Future's YouTube channel in a day and hit #4 trending for music on the platform.

And the fact that the setting and time period somehow work with the 2022 lyrics just goes to show how timeless the tale of a neglectful, philandering partner can be.

Toronto's iconic landmark, Casa Loma, makes an appearance in Future's 'WAIT FOR U' Music Video with @Drake and @Trey_Richards🍁



Drake has previously celebrated his birthday at Casa Loma, and many speculate that it would be a great place for him to live (or to tell out-of-towners that he lives), or even just hang with fellow Toronto stars like the Weeknd.

Others feel that his Bridle Path mansion is enough of a little Casa Loma of his own on its opulent design and finishings.