New Shawn Mendes video just dropped and people are loving how Toronto looks in it

People are loving not only how Shawn Mendes looks in his new video, but the look of its Toronto backdrop as well.

The new music video for It'll Be Okay just dropped today, a soulful ballad that many interpret as being about Mendes' recent breakup with Camila Cabello.

The pop star was recently spotted shooting the video in Berczy Park and the surrounding area in Toronto, driving fans wild with anticipation.

Now the video is out, and the reactions are pouring in. Mendes walks the streets of Toronto in the video, snow sprinkling down on him.

Seeing Toronto like that just brings do many memories — Claudia Sirabella (@claudiasirabell) January 13, 2022

Toronto looks gorgeous — Shawn Mendes Fan (@ShawnMfan10) January 13, 2022

#ItllBeOkay is OUT and Toronto is looking like the perfect moody setting @ShawnMendes pic.twitter.com/mdJaVL72ie — Virgin Radio Toronto (@VirginRadioTO) January 13, 2022

This video made me realise I miss Toronto so much pic.twitter.com/nEbBXCxcOq — kat (@chalamovies) January 13, 2022

shawn mendes and toronto ho hand in hand pic.twitter.com/CEi1GHRqfz — m⸙ (@kukoshawn) January 13, 2022

🎥| Shawn Mendes hablando sobre la grabación del MV de “It'll be okay”. pic.twitter.com/PczB0Czzre — The Mendes Updates ★ (@TheMendesUpdt) January 13, 2022

Mendes introduced the video before the premiere live on YouTube, saying that although it was a freezing cold night and he kept getting fake snow in his mouth, it was nice to be able to shoot in Toronto and see the city where he lives in a music video.

It's not the first time Shawn Mendes has shot a music video in Toronto: George Street Diner has also been the setting for one of his videos.