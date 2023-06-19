Fans are freaking out after Ed Sheeran was spotted at Toronto's Taste of Little Italy

Ed Sheeran made a surprise stop at Toronto's Taste of Little Italy festival this weekend while in the city for his latest tour, causing quite the stir at the jam-packed event as onlookers watched him partake in some of its entertainment.

The annual shindig was absolutely swarming with people from Friday to Sunday night, and among the throngs taking over College Street West to celebrate the neighbourhood's restaurants, along with the Italian food and culture at its core, some were lucky enough to spot the celebrity.

Onlookers posted about spotting the U.K. singer on the busy street full of extended patios, vendors, games and stages, with some able to snap photos or take videos of their encounter with Sheeran late Sunday afternoon, including Canadian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, who was able to meet him and shake his hand.

And we even had a special guest — @EdSheeran! pic.twitter.com/mfmEhKlZXZ — Chrystia Freeland (@cafreeland) June 19, 2023

Some also noticed a particularly dense crowd forming and people whipping their phones out to film in one certain area of the fest, not realizing what the hubbub was about.

Little Italy is hopping. Spotted a big crowd near Olivia Chow. I completely missed it was actually for Ed Sheeran. pic.twitter.com/i2jDg0R1gn — Alex Colangelo (@AlexColangelo) June 18, 2023

One bystander caught a TikTok story of Sheeran kicking a soccer ball around with a pair of kids as part of a streetside carnival game, a smile on his face as those around him excitedly watched and scrambled to document it.

Event organizers also posted some stories to Instagram showing Sheeran and a small security team rolling up in a black Cadillac Escalade and waving as they got out, and then Sheeran standing amongst the masses, chatting.

Some people seemed pretty surprised to find out the superstar was wandering around the rammed affair, upset that they missed him.

ed sheeran was at taste of little italy lol?? — fenn (@fffenno) June 19, 2023

Sheeran had posted on his Instagram story earlier on that he was planning on heading to the street party, which he attended dressed just like anyone else on the hot day in a white tee, black shorts, trucker hat and sunglasses.