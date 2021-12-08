Drake was reunited with former Raptor Kyle Lowry at an event in Toronto

The biggest name in Toronto's music scene was reunited with a player widely considered the greatest Raptor of all time over the weekend, proving that their years-long bromance remains strong after an off-season shakeup.

Drake was the host of a star-studded event honouring Cargojet CEO Ajay Virmani, a 2021 inductee to Canada's Walk of Fame, held on Sunday evening in Louix Louis at the St. Regis Hotel in the Financial District.

Among the many celebrities in attendance, Drake's close friend and former Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry stood out from the pack.

Lowry's presence in Toronto is an unexpected treat for fans following an off-season sign-and-trade deal that saw the veteran take his talents to South Beach.

Drizzy and Lowry weren't expected to reunite for another couple of months. Lowry and his Miami Heat aren't due in Toronto until Feb. 3 for the player's long-awaited official return to Scotiabank Arena, in what is likely to be an emotional tear-jerker with a touching tribute video and a lengthy standing ovation.

Miami is favoured to win that night, but fans are still paying out the mouth for the chance to see the beloved champion's first game back after nine seasons in Toronto.

Lowry also got to check in with former teammate and protege Fred VanVleet, who has since taken the reigns as the Raptors' starting point guard. The two were photographed with Ajay Virmani, who is well-connected in the sports world, maintaining friendships with Toronto sports legends from the past and present.

Virmani has partnered with Drake and Kyle Lowry in the past. Drake purchased his personalized passenger jet, "Air Drake," from Virmani, while Lowry had been a spokesperson for Cargojet during his time in Toronto.