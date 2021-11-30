Music
giveon toronto

Drake just surprised Giveon at a show in Toronto and fans went completely nuts

Recording artist Giveon and his Toronto fans got a lot more than they bargained for at a packed show at the Danforth Music Hall on Monday night, as longtime collaborator and hometown icon Drake took the stage in an apparently unscheduled appearance.

It was a huge surprise not just to the concertgoers in attendance, but also for the Grammy Award-nominated R&B singer/songwriter, who was seemingly unaware that Champagne Papi himself had plans to take the stage.

The show marked the latest stop on Giveon's Timeless Tour, with a sellout crowd filling the venue. An already electric house boiled over into hysteria when the multi-platinum Canadian hip-hop legend emerged unannounced through the fog of smoke machines.

Fittingly, the pull-up happened during a performance of Chicago Freestyle, a February 2020 Drake single that Giveon was featured on, helping to drive hype for his debut EP dropped a month after the single.

But the excitement proved short-lived, as Drake's brief on-stage appearance ended without him taking the mic. Fans didn't get a performance out of the surprise cameo, but they undoubtedly got some unexpected excitement.

In a story posted to IG, the 26-year-old rising star from Los Angeles thanked Drizzy and fans, saying "Can't believe my brother surprised me tonight. Toronto! I love you guys. So much love every time!"

Drake has been in the news for another high-profile business relationship, posters for his upcoming concert with Ye (formerly Kanye West) in Los Angeles appearing all over Toronto after the two stars squashed their years-long beef.

