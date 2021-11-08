Huge lineups outside History mar opening night of Drake's new Toronto music venue

History, the brand new 2,500-seat concert venue in east Toronto by Live Nation and Drake, finally opened its doors last night to an ecstatic crowd of Bleachers fans, many of whom were content to wait in line for hours ahead of the establishment's inaugural show.

Craze lineup for the last night of #bleachersontour and the first night at @HistoryToronto pic.twitter.com/6TuJeP6FRV — greggy p (@cometkatie) November 8, 2021

It was an exciting night for fans of live music, especially after the club's opening was delayed last month in light of public health restrictions.

With standing concerts once again okay in the eyes of Ontario's provincial government, little seemed able to stop music lovers from converging upon the site at at 1663 Queen St. E. for its formal November 7 launch.

Unfortunately, patrons were greeted with long waits to actually enter the venue, similar to what has been observed outside other large public facilities as everyone gets used to new proof-of-vaccination requirements that mandate showing both an official vaccine receipt and a form of ID at the door.

Big hype for @drake’s new venue debut but the line up to get in was over 250m long. 🙄🙄 @blogTO pic.twitter.com/4ArPbrsS05 — Dana Rose (@pode6230) November 8, 2021

Some hardcore fans came prepared, arriving as early as 1 p.m. to ensure immediate access to the venue once doors opened at 7 p.m.

Hi from @HistoryToronto. I have bubble tea, pretzels, and sign paper. That's all I should need for the next 6 hours right? pic.twitter.com/QpoeefQbN4 — Lauren 🍅 (@HereLiesLauren) November 7, 2021

Others were worried upon arrival to see massive crowds waiting to get in, worrying that all of the extra security might cause them to miss parts of the concert.

I hope the times change so that the people in line don’t miss the show — Madison Sparkles (@Madison_ftw) November 8, 2021

Some even feared that the out of control lines (which reportedly wrapped around a full city block) could result in someone getting seriously hurt.

People walking in a live lane of traffic on Kingston Rd trying to get to the back of the line for @bleachersmusic outside @HistoryToronto coming out of a curve in the road at that, this is gonna end well I'm sure. — Jenn Reynolds (@_jennreyn) November 8, 2021

The sold out show was a hit, however, according to many in attendance.

And it wasn't just Jack Antonoff's stage presence that left fans smiling — many seemed impressed with the venue itself, praising the location, layout, acoustics and service.

I love the staff at @HistoryToronto — (Taylor's Version) Supremacy (@lauren_zb) November 8, 2021

Still, the process of getting into Drake's new venue in The Beaches left a sour taste in the mouths of some attendees, who criticized History for being unprepared to handle the opening night rush.

The lineup to get in to the @bleachersmusic concert is INSANE! Wraps around an entire city block!

Seems like @HistoryToronto not really well prepared to handle the big crowd on opening night... — ⭐ (Gordo) (@gdg_9) November 8, 2021

History is also taking some heat today merely for its links to Drake and Live Nation amid the ongoing Astroworld Festival controversy, despite the fact that Drizzy himself was not in attendance.

Drake did perform as a surprise guest on Friday at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival in Houston, where at least eight people were killed in a crowd surge and hundreds more were injured.

Both artists and Live Nation are now reportedly facing lawsuits as a result of the chaotic tragedy.