Drake's huge new Toronto music venue opening delayed after concerts cancelled

Toronto's huge new concert venue backed by Drake was supposed to open in just a couple of weeks, but now it appears the opening will be delayed as shows at History have been cancelled.

While the cancellations were relatively quiet, fans haven't been. All Time Low was supposed to kick off the venue's opening with a show on Oct. 22 and Allan Rayman was booked for Oct. 23. Rival Sons were playing next weekend on Oct. 26, Noah Kahan on Oct. 28. 

Now, all shows that were planned for this month are showing up as cancelled on Ticketmaster. All Time Low wrote an apology on Twitter, saying all tickets would be refunded and they'd be back as soon as possible.

Fans have been tweeting about how devastated they are, one person saying it was the third time in five years they'd tried to see All Time Low and it had been cancelled, and that they had even bought tickets to travel to Toronto.

While the band's apology cited health restrictions as the reason for the cancellation, shows of a similar size appear to still be going on as planned at venues like Scotiabank Arena, with proof of vaccination required for attendees.

Shows booked for November at History do not appear to be cancelled, with acts like Thundercat and Ashnikko scheduled to play the venue throughout the month.

It was also just announced that capacity restrictions for large venues are being lifted this weekend which makes the reason for the cancellations a bit hard to believe.

History has not yet responded to blogTO's request for comment.

