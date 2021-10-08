Enrique Iglesias got up close and personal with fans at his Toronto concert

Stadium shows are back at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena after more than 580 days of conspicuous, lockdown-induced absence — and ushing in this new era of concerts were none other than Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias.

The international pop stars kicked off their two-night Toronto tour stop at the home of the Raptors on Thursday evening, sparking a torrent of adoration — some might even say hysterics — among fans in the audience.

While only filled to 50 per cent of its 19,800 regular capacity (per government regulations that will change as of this weekend), the stadium seemed to be bursting with energy.

Martin, a 49-year-old Puerto Rico native and 2000's-era pop icon, opened the show, shaking his bon-bon much to the delight of everyone in the audience.

He both looked and sounded incredible, lending even more credence to the popular theory that incredible rich and famous people don't age (unless they want to.)

And yes, he did play his breakthrough 1999 hit Livin' La Vida Loca, replacing the lyrics "Woke up in New York City" with "Woke up right here in Toronto!"

Iglesias, 46, also wowed the crowd with his talents (not to mention the show's impressive set design and pyrotechnics).

The Spanish-born singer, songwriter and philanthropist got right down into the crowd on several occasions, absolutely blowing the minds of Torontonians.

In a city where many people haven't even hugged their friends in years, Iglesias' fist bumps were surprising but well-recieved. Like, really well recieved.

The entire show was said to be spectacular...

But the most-exciting part for some fans was getting to actually meet and hang out with the superstar after the show.

Not a bad way to end the first major concert in Toronto since March of 2020.

Fortunately for those who missed it, Iglesias and Martin are back at the Scotiabank Arena tonight. Tickets are somehow still available, but likely won't be for long — and you must be double-vaccinated to enter.