Drake and Live Nation's new music venue is finally opening in Toronto this weekend

Toronto's newest concert venue was set to open last month but due to restrictions related to standing and seated shows the opening of History was delayed.

Now music lovers won't have to wait any longer. Toronto's newest music venue from Drake and Live Nation is finally opening this weekend after the announcement of capacity restrictions being lifted.

The time has come, Toronto! HISTORY will open its doors on Nov 7. Our first show will feature a SOLD-OUT performance by Bleachers, closely followed by a stacked line up of local & international acts coming your way! Come and experience the city’s newest live entertainment venue! pic.twitter.com/fqQHmhRUbk — History (@HistoryToronto) November 4, 2021

History was initially supposed to open two weeks ago but concerts were cancelled at the last minute even though construction on the brand new space was completed earlier in the fall.

The first show at the new venue will be a sold-out show by Bleachers on Nov. 7 with Surfaces booked for Nov. 9 and back to back shows by Zed's Dead on Nov. 12 and 13.

History is located at 1663 Queen St. East in the Beaches near Queen and Kingston Road. It has a capacity of 2,500 and is purported to feature a state-of-the art audiovisual system, floor and box suites and some lavish VIP spaces and experiences.