Music
Michelle Payot
Posted 16 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
history toronto venue

Drake and Live Nation's new music venue is finally opening in Toronto this weekend

Music
Michelle Payot
Posted 16 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto's newest concert venue was set to open last month but due to restrictions related to standing and seated shows the opening of History was delayed.

Now music lovers won't have to wait any longer. Toronto's newest music venue from Drake and Live Nation is finally opening this weekend after the announcement of capacity restrictions being lifted.

History was initially supposed to open two weeks ago but concerts were cancelled at the last minute even though construction on the brand new space was completed earlier in the fall.

The first show at the new venue will be a sold-out show by Bleachers on Nov. 7 with Surfaces booked for Nov. 9 and back to back shows by Zed's Dead on Nov. 12 and 13.

History is located at 1663 Queen St. East in the Beaches near Queen and Kingston Road. It has a capacity of 2,500 and is purported to feature a state-of-the art audiovisual system, floor and box suites and some lavish VIP spaces and experiences.

Lead photo by

Alec Donnell Luna

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Drake and Live Nation's new music venue is finally opening in Toronto this weekend

Toronto space home to burgeoning musicians forced to close

Drake is getting absolutely dragged for his new diamond-encrusted emoji chain

Toronto barber shop is also a semi-secret venue for intimate concerts

Drake went all out for his Narcos-themed 35th birthday party this weekend

This Toronto bar designed to feel like a living room has the most intimate concerts

Drake unfollows Kanye West on Instagram as apparent beef lives on

Drake exclaims 'Geez Louise' while playing basketball at his Toronto mansion