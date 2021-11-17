Drake just had Kanye West and Dave Chappelle over to hang out at his Toronto mansion

Where else would a celebrity visiting the Great White North want to hang out and decompress with their fellow A-lister friends if not at Drake's sprawling and luxurious Bridle Path mansion, complete with indoor basketball court, Olympic-level pool, $80k bathtub to match his $400k mattress and all-marble-everything?

Playing Canadian ambassador on Tuesday night, Drizzy threw what appeared to be a private party attended by some huge names, including Dave Chappelle (fresh off his sold-out Toronto tour date) and Kanye West, who the 6ix God seems to have quashed his potentially fake beef with.

Drake and ye back together pic.twitter.com/JhqRLfwkTs — New Branches (@New__Branches) November 17, 2021

"You have reached your destination," Champagne Papi wrote in the caption of two videos he posted to Instagram last night, poking fun at the now-famous time that Kanye shared the Bridle Path address to social media this summer, unaware that everyone in Toronto already knows where Drake lives.

("Get that address to your driver, make it your destination instead of just a post out of desperation. This's me reaching the deepest state of my meditation — why you over there trying to impress the nation?" Drake says in one of the songs off September's Certified Lover Boy.)

The IG clips show Dave Chappelle giving an impromptu speech/stand-up routine to guests, and also Drake and Kanye bro-ing out and laughing while Drake's single Knife Play runs in the background.

"You have to admit to yourself, this shit is impressive," Chappelle says, speaking of Drake's house and the party he hosted.

"Tonight, he brought some of the biggest stars on his earth to his home: Kanye West is in his home. My God, man, Dave Chappelle is in his home."

Chappelle goes on to call Canada "the finish line" for Black Americans, as tens of thousands of slaves were able to escape north of the border to safety before abolition. "Tonight, we feel free," he says.

Who knows what's in store now that Drake and Ye are "back together," as some are saying — but one can assume that West and Chappelle may very well still be at Drizzy's home right now, sleeping off their hangover from what appeared to be a very epic night.