Arts
Michelle Payot
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
dave chappelle toronto

Tickets for Dave Chappelle in Toronto sell out almost immediately

Arts
Michelle Payot
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Dave Chappelle is coming to Toronto for his upcoming tour and there have been mixed feelings about it.

After the release of his comedy special The Closer, the comedian has faced backlash from the LGBTQ2S+ community but despite this, tickets for the screening of his new documentary went on sale today and quickly sold out the entire Scotiabank Arena.

There seems to be a lot of support from his fans about his show while others have the opposite opinion.

Toronto fans of his have been vocal about being excited for him, with some claiming they would pay a lot of money to see him.

Ticket prices started at $150 and went as high as $1,950 for front row seats.

Chappelle, who will be touring the documentary across the Unites States starting with a date in San Francisco next week, has been adamant that he said nothing wrong and that "everyone" he knows in the LGBTQ2S+ community actually supports him.

In a post to social media earlier this week, Chappelle painted himself as the victim in this situation, blaming the media and corporate interests and questioning whether he has been canceled or not.

Chappelle's new documentary, Untitled, chronicles his outdoor and socially distanced live comedy shows he put on in a small town in Ohio when most of the United States was in lockdown.

Lead photo by

Netflix

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Arts

Tickets for Dave Chappelle in Toronto sell out almost immediately

Bizarre and colourful new makeover coming to Toronto's Union Station

Dave Chappelle is coming to Toronto and people aren't happy

This artist has been compared to Basquiat and is blowing up in Toronto right now

A stunning 70-foot-tall portrait now towers over the heart of Toronto

Toronto brewing company delivers beer in the coolest looking trucks

Toronto is getting a huge mural to commemorate Terry Fox

This is what Margaret Atwood was like in high school