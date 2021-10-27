Tickets for Dave Chappelle in Toronto sell out almost immediately

Dave Chappelle is coming to Toronto for his upcoming tour and there have been mixed feelings about it.

After the release of his comedy special The Closer, the comedian has faced backlash from the LGBTQ2S+ community but despite this, tickets for the screening of his new documentary went on sale today and quickly sold out the entire Scotiabank Arena.

Dave Chappelle is in Toronto next month and tickets are already sold out 😭 — Uncle Vegeta (@IssaTLX) October 26, 2021

There seems to be a lot of support from his fans about his show while others have the opposite opinion.

He makes jokes about trans people then acts like the victim. He’s exploiting them for the publicity. — Rob at NOP3 📦 (@robdaily) October 26, 2021

Toronto fans of his have been vocal about being excited for him, with some claiming they would pay a lot of money to see him.

Ticket prices started at $150 and went as high as $1,950 for front row seats.

Chappelle, who will be touring the documentary across the Unites States starting with a date in San Francisco next week, has been adamant that he said nothing wrong and that "everyone" he knows in the LGBTQ2S+ community actually supports him.

In a post to social media earlier this week, Chappelle painted himself as the victim in this situation, blaming the media and corporate interests and questioning whether he has been canceled or not.

Chappelle's new documentary, Untitled, chronicles his outdoor and socially distanced live comedy shows he put on in a small town in Ohio when most of the United States was in lockdown.