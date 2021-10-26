Arts
Michelle Payot
Posted 9 hours ago
dave chappelle toronto

Dave Chappelle is coming to Toronto and people aren't happy

Arts
Michelle Payot
Posted 9 hours ago
Dave Chappelle is set to begin his newest tour next month, but some people are not too happy with this announcement. 

After the release of his newest Netflix special, The Closer, his comments regarding the LGBTQ2S+ community have turned him into a controversial figure to say the least.

Last week Scotiabank Arena announced the comedian would be returning to Toronto on Nov.15 for a screening of his newest documentary along with a live performance by him and some of his friends. 

After tweeting this announcement, Scotiabank Arena made the rare decision to turn off replies to their tweet. The MLSE owned entertainment venue immediately received backlash from members of the LGBTQ2S+ community.

The comedian had said he was on "team TERF" which stands for trans-exclusionary radical feminist, which has caused an uproar on Twitter from the trans community and its allies.

He then went on to make explicit jokes about the bodies of trans women.

"Gender is a fact, every human being in this room, every human being on earth, had to pass through the legs of a woman to be on earth. That is a fact," Chappelle says in the special.

Ainsely Chapman, a member of the LGBTQ2S+ community here in Toronto, has not seen the comedy special but has been following what the trans community has been saying about the situation.

"If they say that he is hurtful and propagating harmful stereotypes and that he's doubling down after hearing concern then I believe them," states Chapman.

Like myself and many other members of the LGBTQ2S+ community, Ainsley is left questioning how this special was made.

"There is no room for hate in Toronto. And if that means sending the message that Dave Chappelle's show isn't welcome in Toronto then I stand by it," Chapman tells blogTO.

Despite the backlash Chappelle has received due to these controversial ideologies, there have also been people who have supported what he has said.

Some fans of the comedian think he hasn't done anything wrong and that people are just being sensitive. There are others who were entertained by his comedy special.

Tickets for the Dave Chappelle screening of his new documentary, Untitled, go on sale Oct. 27. Chappelle himself is expected to be in attendance and will be giving a live performance "with friends" according to the promotional poster. Ticket prices start at $150. 

