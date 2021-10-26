Dave Chappelle is coming to Toronto and people aren't happy

Dave Chappelle is set to begin his newest tour next month, but some people are not too happy with this announcement.

After the release of his newest Netflix special, The Closer, his comments regarding the LGBTQ2S+ community have turned him into a controversial figure to say the least.

Last week Scotiabank Arena announced the comedian would be returning to Toronto on Nov.15 for a screening of his newest documentary along with a live performance by him and some of his friends.

Scotiabank Arena has made the rare decision to turn off Twitter replies for their announcement of a Dave Chappelle documentary screening at their venue. https://t.co/VC73M2C2ik — David Friend (@dfriend) October 22, 2021

After tweeting this announcement, Scotiabank Arena made the rare decision to turn off replies to their tweet. The MLSE owned entertainment venue immediately received backlash from members of the LGBTQ2S+ community.

The comedian had said he was on "team TERF" which stands for trans-exclusionary radical feminist, which has caused an uproar on Twitter from the trans community and its allies.

Dave Chapelle can stand there and say unjokingly: "I'm team TERF" and society is like: I don't see any problem with this. — trajansbestfr (@trajansbestfr) October 19, 2021

He then went on to make explicit jokes about the bodies of trans women.

"Gender is a fact, every human being in this room, every human being on earth, had to pass through the legs of a woman to be on earth. That is a fact," Chappelle says in the special.

Dave chapelle said word for word "I'm team TERF" and pushed that ideology which directly harms trans people, he talked about how every trans person is invalid, insulting them, calling them sensitive and thin skinned when they got mad because he was literally endorsing TERFs — Lucalicious (@Opal_Ocean) October 24, 2021

Ainsely Chapman, a member of the LGBTQ2S+ community here in Toronto, has not seen the comedy special but has been following what the trans community has been saying about the situation.

"If they say that he is hurtful and propagating harmful stereotypes and that he's doubling down after hearing concern then I believe them," states Chapman.

Opinions on the quality or intent of his jokes aside, I think we can all agree Dave Chapelle has spent a weird amount of time talking about trans people. It’s like 85% of the new special & every 5 minutes you find yourself thinking “oh we’re still doing this huh” — Nope (@Aye_Scotty) October 26, 2021

Like myself and many other members of the LGBTQ2S+ community, Ainsley is left questioning how this special was made.

"There is no room for hate in Toronto. And if that means sending the message that Dave Chappelle's show isn't welcome in Toronto then I stand by it," Chapman tells blogTO.

Despite the backlash Chappelle has received due to these controversial ideologies, there have also been people who have supported what he has said.

Dave Chapelle said nothing wrong in that special.



Go argue with ya moms, grandma & daddy💁🏽‍♀️ — Sanny 👑 (@KenyanBarbiee) October 26, 2021

Some fans of the comedian think he hasn't done anything wrong and that people are just being sensitive. There are others who were entertained by his comedy special.

People still tripping over Dave Chapelle’s special? Lmao y’all bored atp, a million other things to complain about — Jhenay🎀 (@blairmonroee) October 26, 2021

Tickets for the Dave Chappelle screening of his new documentary, Untitled, go on sale Oct. 27. Chappelle himself is expected to be in attendance and will be giving a live performance "with friends" according to the promotional poster. Ticket prices start at $150.