Drake chooses Brampton instead of Toronto for location of his first cannabis dispensary

Drake has opened his first ever cannabis dispensary, but in a surprising location: Brampton, rather than Toronto.

The store is called Bullrider Cannabis, and rapper Drake is opening it with his OVO co-founder Noah "40" Shebib.

The store is decorated with art by Kwest, also behind Drake album art, as well as steel armature sculptures.

"Bullrider has existed for and because of continual improvement. It's helped people do more and feel better," reads the Bullrider site.

"At the heart of Bullrider is the convergence of street art, hip-hop and limited premium cannabis product offering."

The site notes that the company is also based in Toronto, but for some reason the flagship store has opened at 67 Selby Rd. in Brampton and only offers delivery to Brampton and Mississauga.

Check out their menu, and they've got the full range of cannabis products including flower, pre-rolls, vaporizers, concentrates, edibles, topicals and accessories.

Bullrider is a subsidiary of Robes Inc. and is co-owned by Drake, 40, industry veteran Maxim Zavet and entrepreneur Lorne Greenberg.

Special guests Kwest and DJ Skitz will be in attendance for grand opening celebrations from 1 p.m to 5 p.m this Saturday. Ozzy's Burgers will also be doing food, and there will be in-store specials and giveaways.