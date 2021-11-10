Drake reportedly dropped $1 million at a strip club following the Astroworld tragedy

Multi-platinum recording artist, noted strip club aficionado and accused riot instigator Drake is taking some heat today as video footage circulates of some dancers at a Houston, Texas, club thanking the Toronto native for what looks like soooooo much cash.

The clip, which was posted to Instagram by Drake's friend DJ Akademiks earlier this week, shows at least nine very happy-looking women counting fat stacks of cash all over the floor of Houston's Area 29 strip club.

"Say thanks Drake!" shouts a man from behind the camera, prompting the ladies to belt out a "Thanks Draaaake!" in unison.

Another video posted to IG by the business itself on Sunday provides an overhead view of bills lining every surface in the club.

"Two floors covered with money and EVERY DANCER who worked last night went home happy," reads that post's caption. "Thank y'all for the love and support. WE RUNNING IT BACK 2 NIGHT! SUNDAY FUNDAY."

While the dollar value of the money seen in the clip hasn't been confirmed by Drake or Area 29, rumours are flying about how Drizzy spent a cool seven figures on Saturday night. Akademiks may have helped fuel the fire by stating in his caption that Drake "threw like a milly" at the Houston strip club.

The artist has been known to spend exorbitant amounts of cash around dancers, after all.

But the money isn't what fans seem to be concerned about — rather, many are questioning what Drake was doing at a club the night after eight people died during a crowd surge while he was performing at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival, also in Houston.

Both Scott and Drake are facing multiple lawsuits in connection with the disastrous Nov. 5 concert, which in addition to leaving eight people dead saw hundreds more seriously injured, including a nine year old boy who was trampled and remains in a medically-induced coma.

Drake broke his silence on the Astroworld tragedy Monday evening, writing in an Instagram post that he was heartbroken.

And don’t think I forgot about drake too this man legit posted an apology about how he was heartbroken but was throwing millis in a strip club right after pic.twitter.com/pndnsB8odw — AD SPACE $1 A WEEK (@ImTriple9) November 10, 2021

"I've spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this

devastating tragedy," reads a simple white-on-black text image posted the rapper's personal Instagram account on Monday.

"My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all."

Some are now questioning the authenticity of that apology as they learn that Drake was (allegedly) at a strip club making it rain less than 48 hours after eight people lost their lives while he and Scott performed together.

drake pretending to be grieving on instagram despite being at the strip club the day after the concert pic.twitter.com/FTWWhXBvtK — ari-chan (@Iastchaser) November 9, 2021

While Drake hasn't openly confirmed that he was at Area 29 on Saturday, the strip club did thank him in a since-deleted Instagram post for coming by on Saturday night.

The club deleted their post about them being there Saturday night but here it is so y’all don’t have to take MY word for it pic.twitter.com/FjQJbpelcK — BIG NAT 🐿 (@xxnmtx) November 10, 2021

The club had also been also openly promoting an Astroworld afterparty prior to the event's chaotic downfall.

& the strip club with Drake who was also "so devastated" 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮 https://t.co/X077io06O3 — Kev13 (@swiftkev13) November 9, 2021

"Drake went to the strip club after," wrote one Twitter user. "Both he and Travis should share a 700sqft apartment and 2002 Toyota Corolla after these families are done with them."

Drake really out here giving a million to some strippers instead of the family’s who lost their children 🤦🏽‍♂️shit don’t be making sense 🤣 pic.twitter.com/vIxYr7sxhy — Eli (@elimerced) November 9, 2021

"Drake watched all those people die, made an apology on Instagram, then went and threw a million dollars in the strip club," wrote another. "Stop worshiping these celebrities."

Na Drake really hurting I can tell… mans threw 1M at a strip club in Houston, he devastated — 9 (@adotnaz) November 9, 2021

While some are displeased by Drake's alleged actions, others are defending the artist, noting that everybody grieves in different ways.

"People getting mad at Drake for hitting the strip club after Astroworld lol wtf was he supposed to do after? Go to church or something?" wrote one Twitter user.

"What was he supposed to do?" asked another. "Stay on the f*ckin stage?"