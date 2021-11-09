Drake breaks silence on Astroworld tragedy by posting statement to Instagram

Drake has formally issued a statement about his fateful surprise performance at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival on Friday night, when eight people were killed and hundreds more were injured during an out-of-control crowd surge.

"I've spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this

devastating tragedy," reads a simple white-on-black text image posted to the Toronto recording artist's personal Instagram account on Monday night.

"I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself."

The Grammy Award-winning rapper goes on to address the loved ones of those who died or were seriously injured (like the 9-year-old boy currently in an induced coma) during the November 5 concert in Houston, Texas.

"My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering," reads Drake's statement. "I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any

way I can. May God be with you all."

Conspicuously absent from Drizzy's Instagram profile is a post, live as of yesterday morning, containing photos of him and Scott performing together.

Drake has not explained why he removed the post, but it's of note that people have been criticizing anything less than somber posts from celebrities as far-removed from the situation as Khloe Kardashian, who was not present at Astroworld but whose younger sister, Kylie Jenner, is currently expecting her second child with Scott.

Jenner herself also deleted a number of posts showing footage from the concert, later claiming that neither she nor Scott were aware of the crowd fatalities at the time.

Both Drake and Scott, a Houston native who founded the Astroworld festival in 2018, are currently named in multiple lawsuits filed by concert attendees who were injured when the crowd of roughly 50,000 people began rushing the stage on Friday night.

At least one plaintiff seeking $1 million in damages is accusing the artists of "negligently inciting a riot and violence."

"As Drake came onstage alongside Travis Scott, he helped incite the crowd even though he knew of Travis Scott's prior conduct," reads the suit filed by 23-year-old Kristian Paredes, who claims to have been seriously injured during the stampede.

NBC News was reporting that "more than a dozen" lawsuits had been launched in connection with the incident as of Monday morning, with more expected to come.