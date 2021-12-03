People outside of Toronto are finally catching on just how great Fred VanVleet is

Sports & Play
Filipe Dimas
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Ask any Raptors fan what they think about Fred VanVleet and you may need to clear out the rest of your schedule as they shower him with endless praise, all of it deserved.

The point guard went undrafted out of college and famously bet on himself by turning down offers to play in other leagues so that he could try out for an NBA team.

One NBA championship and an $85,000,000 USD contract later and it seems like that bet paid off for him.

Despite that, for years he had flown under the radar playing for a team that doesn't get much attention from the media and being stuck behind Kyle Lowry in the Raptors' depth chart.

Now with Lowry gone, and the Raptors just two years removed from a championship where VanVleet played a key roll, people are starting to take notice.

VanVleet is currently leading the league in minutes per game, being an absolute workhorse for a rebuilding Raptors squad while putting up over 20 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds per game.

As one of the team's veterans, he's helping to guide rookies like Scottie Barnes and Dalano Banton through their first NBA season as he leads by example. 

He's been so impactful on both ends of the court this season that NBA fans everywhere are suggesting it's time that the six year veteran makes his first All-Star Team.

In an era where shooting for threes has never been more important, Fred has also quietly cemented himself as one of the best in the business at nailing those clutch triples.

Even fans of opposing teams know that Fred VanVleet is a lock to score some major points on any given night.

After releasing his own clothing line and making a surprise appearance at a pop-up shop to meet the fans, VanVleet definitely has some extra swagger to his game this year that has left everyone taking notice.

Whether he gets voted to the All-Star Game or not this season remains to be seen, but there's no denying that Toronto's #23 has proven he's capable of shining as brightly as any star in the league.

