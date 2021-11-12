Toronto got a Fred VanVleet pop-up shop and the Raptors star showed up to meet fans

Toronto loves its sports stars and its pop-up shops so when the two mash together, people take notice.

That's the case this weekend with the Fred VanVleet pop-up shop within the Foot Locker at 306 Yonge Street. Located just north of the Toronto Eaton Centre this popular Foot Locker location is playing host to VanVleet's clothing line until Sunday.

The Raptors star even made an appearance himself to kick off the event Friday afternoon, taking photos with fans and signing everything from merchandise to even someone's dog.

Much of VanVleet's clothing line includes the "bet on yourself" slogan, a term that has become an iconic catchphrase for the NBA champion who went undrafted out of college before signing with the Raptors.

Famously, VanVleet turned down a number of offers to play in the NBA's developmental league that would have seen him make only $20,000 for two years. Instead he accepted an offer to try out for the Raptors with no guarantee on making the team.

Because of his risk to bet on himself, he beat out a number of other players at training camp to earn a contract with the Raptors and now finds himself to be an NBA champion making over $20 million a year.

Needless to say, the bet on yourself mantra that adorns his clothing line holds a special meaning to VanVleet and all his fans.

Shockingly the items at the pop-up shop aren't nearly as expensive as one might think, with many shirts and other pieces costing under $20.

That said, the value of those items is sure to skyrocket if VanVleet makes another surprise appearance to do some signings, though whether that happens or not is only something he knows.

The Fred VanVleet shop is open this Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 306 Yonge St. in Toronto.