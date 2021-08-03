Here's how fans reacted to Kyle Lowry's sign-and-trade to the Miami Heat

Kyle Lowry might be the greatest Toronto Raptor of all time but it looks like he'll end his career as a member of the Miami Heat after the All-Star guard was moved in a sign-and-trade deal on Monday.

Lowry, who spent the last nine years in Toronto and led the team to its only NBA championship in 2019, was expected to leave the team after his contract expired this summer.

The Raptors almost traded him back in March but didn't get a good enough offer to pull the trigger.

Lowry, who sold his Toronto home earlier this year, announced the move with a simple social media post.

According to reports, the Heat will pay Lowry $90 million over the next three years and send the Raptors players Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa to complete the transaction.

Kyle Lowry is heading to Miami 👀 pic.twitter.com/5H5s71s8eY — ESPN (@espn) August 2, 2021

While the departure of Lowry was anticipated, the news still sent a bit of shockwaves through social media as fans shared their love and respect for number 7 and reminisced about his time with the team.

End of an era. Kyle Lowry embodied the Toronto Raptors fanbase more than any player has ever personified their team. The pitbull, the underdog, the aberration, the glitch in the matrix who somehow managed to get it done against all odds. Thank you Kyle! #KLOE #GROAT @Klow7 pic.twitter.com/lgrzie9dXL — Cadence Weapon (@cadenceweapon) August 2, 2021

Mayor John Tory even made a statement, writing "this one really hurts" and calling Lowry an inspiration.

My statement on the departure of Toronto Raptor Kyle Lowry.@Klow7 pic.twitter.com/5pHGZzjUNJ — John Tory (@JohnTory) August 3, 2021

Tory wrote one day Toronto should erect a statue of Lowry celebrating his legacy in the city.

Drake, who is apparently back in town hanging out with some of the new draft picks, posted a message to his Instagram stories wishing Lowry "the best in South Beach...we will continue to celebrate you."

Drake congratulating Kyle Lowry via his IG story pic.twitter.com/ZfqvtwsByl — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) August 3, 2021

Some shared videos of Lowry during his career with the team including one of his first and last bucket.

Kyle Lowry’s first and last bucket as a raptor



it’s been real, champ ❤️ @Klow7 pic.twitter.com/BWhuu2zMbt — ✨just vibes✨ (@MaFavRaps) August 2, 2021

While others are officially calling this an end to an era now that Lowry and DeMar DeRozan are both gone.

lowry and him both gone now😔😔end of an era pic.twitter.com/Igbpr0ubqI — abela (@belaisalrightk) August 2, 2021

The Raptors have yet to release an official statement on the Lowry sign-and-trade but reports indicate they've been busy making other moves including the signing of Gary Trent Jr. to a $54 million contract over three years.