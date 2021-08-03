Sports & Play
Here's how fans reacted to Kyle Lowry's sign-and-trade to the Miami Heat

Kyle Lowry might be the greatest Toronto Raptor of all time but it looks like he'll end his career as a member of the Miami Heat after the All-Star guard was moved in a sign-and-trade deal on Monday.

Lowry, who spent the last nine years in Toronto and led the team to its only NBA championship in 2019, was expected to leave the team after his contract expired this summer. 

The Raptors almost traded him back in March but didn't get a good enough offer to pull the trigger.

Lowry, who sold his Toronto home earlier this year, announced the move with a simple social media post. 

According to reports, the Heat will pay Lowry $90 million over the next three years and send the Raptors players Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa to complete the transaction.

While the departure of Lowry was anticipated, the news still sent a bit of shockwaves through social media as fans shared their love and respect for number 7 and reminisced about his time with the team.

Mayor John Tory even made a statement, writing "this one really hurts" and calling Lowry an inspiration.

Tory wrote one day Toronto should erect a statue of Lowry celebrating his legacy in the city.

Drake, who is apparently back in town hanging out with some of the new draft picks, posted a message to his Instagram stories wishing Lowry "the best in South Beach...we will continue to celebrate you."

Some shared videos of Lowry during his career with the team including one of his first and last bucket.

While others are officially calling this an end to an era now that Lowry and DeMar DeRozan are both gone.

The Raptors have yet to release an official statement on the Lowry sign-and-trade but reports indicate they've been busy making other moves including the signing of Gary Trent Jr. to a $54 million contract over three years.

