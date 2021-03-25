Sports & Play
kyle lowry trade

Kyle Lowry is staying with the Toronto Raptors and fans are over the moon

He stay? He go. He stay? He go?... He stay!

It's a glorious day for Toronto Raptors fans as trade rumours involving veteran point guard and practical human mascot Kyle Lowry prove false.

The news was announced minutes after the NBA's trade deadline on Thursday, as fans waited nervously to find out if the very face of the Raptors franchise would stay in Canada or leave, potentially for the Miami Heat or LA Lakers.

Hopes of the six-time NBA All-Star staying in Toronto weren't high. 

Fortunately for Toronto, a trade agreement for Lowry was not reached with another team by the NBA's 3 p.m. deadline. Lowry stays. We win.

Considered by many to be the greatest Raptor of all time, Lowry joined Toronto in 2012 and has since proven himself to be one of the team's most valuable (and loveable) players.

The 35-year-old Philadelphia native was a driving force behind Toronto's historic 2019 NBA Championship win and currently holds the Raptors' franchise records for most triple-doubles and most three-point goals in a season.

He's also just known to be a really great guy — always smiling, hustling on the court, mugging for fans and hyping his team members.

Had Lowry been traded, it would certainly have been the most painful loss for Raptors fans this season, if not ever (or at least since DeMar DeRozan went to The Spurs).

Of the starters who brought Canada its first NBA championship, only Lowry, Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam remain Raptors.

Serge Ibaka, Marc Gasol and, of course, Kawhi Leonard are already long gone and Norm Powell was traded away to the Portland Trail Blazers just a few hours ago. Matt Thomas and Terence Davis were also traded to the Utah Jazz and Sacramento Kings, respectively.

Still, some are confused (albeit delighted) about the situation.

Lowry's $30.5 million contract was set to expire at the end of this season, after all. Plus, he also (allegedly) just sold his Toronto home.

"Let me say this, I will retire as a Toronto Raptor," said Lowry to press a few weeks ago as trade rumours were swirling. "That, if I'm here, I will retire as a Toronto Raptor. You know, one-day contract, hey, whatever happens."

The father of two also called Toronto his "second home" that day, praising the city and team for allowing him to "grow into the man and player I am today."

I guess we can put our blueprints for an ample-bottomed statue outside the Scotiabank Arena away for now.

Lead photo by

Toronto Raptors

