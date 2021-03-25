Toronto Raptors fans have mixed reactions after Norm Powell gets traded to Portland

Toronto Raptors fan favourite Norm Powell, who has played his entire career with the team despite being drafted by Milwaukee, will soon be repping another city after getting traded to Portland in exchange for a pair of swingmen in 22-year-old guard Gary Trent and 28-year-old Rodney Hood.

Reaction from the Raptors fanbase was understandably mixed, with fans saddened to see another member of their 2019 NBA Championship winning team leave but happy with the return on a player expected to test free agency this summer.

Sad to see Norm go.



Interesting deal. Trent is basically what Norm was earlier in his career and Hood gives some good 3-and-D versatility.



Surprised no picks were involved though

Powell was having a career year in an increased role that's seen him set career highs in games started, points per game, and field goal percentage.

best of luck to Norman Powell in Portland 😓 gonna miss him in Toronto

He now gets an opportunity to chase another ring with a Portland team that already has its share of star players and currently sits sixth in a competitive Western Conference.

I'm gonna miss Norman Powell, one of my favourite players but I'm happy he gets to play alongside Dame and CJ

With the Toronto Raptors committing nearly $70 million in annual salary to Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, and OG Anunoby over the next three years, it was unlikely that they would be able to extend Powell a contract as lucrative as what other teams could offer, so the decision to trade him for future assets was made.

Despite the decision, plenty of fans are still unhappy to see a favourite leave.

Funny how the Raptors had to trade Norman Powell because they supposedly couldn't afford him in free agency at the end of the year, but they trade for Trent Jr., a restricted free agent who's asking price will be extremely similar to that of Powell...

Others though, think the Raptors got a great piece for the future in Gary Trent, who is already averaging 15 points a game in only his third NBA season.

Gary Trent is having a great year. It's a good pick-up for Powell. Raptors fans should be happy. Trent is 22 years old with a high level of upside and good shooting numbers. Shoots it 40% from deep and averaging 15 ppg this season. Great trade

With the glow of championship glory still fresh in the mind of the Toronto Raptors, fans hope that this move is one of many that could help rebuild the team that currently sits out of a playoff spot into another regular contender.

The same Raptors "fans" screaming bad trade are going to end up loving Gary Trent when he starts to go off watch and see

The Raptors next play Friday at 7:30 p.m. though there's no word yet if either of their newest acquisitions will be available for that game.

Though it's sad to see Norm go, Raptors fans can find some solace knowing that he will always be remembered as a member of that first championship winning squad.

As the team makes moves to build for the future, another magical run like the one in 2019 is sure to be the goal.