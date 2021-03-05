Kyle Lowry's Toronto home sells for less than asking as Raptors approach end of era

After reports earlier this week that Kyle Lowry had found a buyer for his Toronto home, the sale has been made official at $5.12 million.

Having bought the home for $5.25 million back in 2017, Lowry was asking for $5.3 million when he first listed it last month. He took a loss on selling the home — an uncommon feat for the point guard who has enjoyed seven-straight winning seasons with the Toronto Raptors, including an NBA championship in 2019.

As COVID restrictions forced the Raptors to play the rest of their season out of Tampa Bay, Florida, Lowry made the decision to sell the five-bedroom, ten-bathroom mansion.

With the six time All-Star's contract set to expire at season's end, it's seeming more and more likely that Lowry's tenure in Toronto could be coming to a close. Trade rumours surrounding the beloved point guard have been swirling for weeks as the NBA's March 25th trade deadline approaches.

Considered by many to be the greatest Raptor of all time, Lowry's departure will mark the end of an era. Whether it occurs before the trade deadline, at season's end, or later in his career, basketball fans all over the country will undoubtedly miss seeing number 7 in Raptors red.

After some COVID-related scares that saw several members of the team's coaching staff and starting lineup having to miss a few games, the Raptors enter the All-Star break with a 17-19 record.

The first game back from the break will likely be a memorable one for Lowry and the Raptors faithful as he sits only four points behind Chris Bosh for second-place on the Raptors all-time points list.

Already the franchise-leader in a number of categories including assists, and steals, Lowry's all-around game is just one of the reasons why many expect his number to one day be retired by Toronto.

Currently, the team is grasping onto the East's eighth and final playoff spot, so GM Bobby Webster and team president Masai Ujiri will have a hard decision to make regarding if Toronto will be buying or selling at the deadline.

A decision to sell and collect assets for improving the team in the future would almost certainly mean trading Lowry off to a contender to give the Philadelphia native a shot at another championship.

Even if Kyle Lowry does find himself playing for another team in the not-so-distant future, there's little doubt that he'll always be considered a Raptor at heart.