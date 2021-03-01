Kyle Lowry finds buyer for his Toronto home as future with Raptors grows uncertain

It's appearing increasingly likely that Kyle Lowry's time in Toronto may be coming to an end.

The Toronto Star reported that Lowry's $5.3 million home, which was listed for sale last month, has found a buyer. The sale is said to be conditional pending home inspection and financing.

Considered by many to be the greatest Raptor of all time, trade rumours have begun swirling around Lowry as the NBA approaches its March 25th trade deadline, especially after reports last month that Lowry was selling his northern Toronto house.

The Clippers, Heat, and Lowry's hometown 76ers have all been labelled as potential trade destinations for the championship-winning point guard.

Despite claims that Lowry has been pushing for a trade to Philadelphia, his agent appeared on SiruisXM's NBA Radio to dispel those rumours.

"That's just not true," said Mark Bartelstein, Lowry's agent. "His focus is on playing for the Raptors and winning and helping his teammates."

"There was a story about how he is pushing to go to Philadelphia, that's just not true."



Kyle Lowry's agent, Mark Bartelstein, tells @TermineRadio & @Jumpshot8 the Raptors point guard isn't go anywhere. pic.twitter.com/Rr3adxI9iz — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) February 25, 2021

Even if Lowry doesn't find himself traded, his contract is currently set to expire season's end meaning his tenure in Toronto could be coming to a close regardless.

It would be the end of an era for the Raptors and their longtime starting point guard who is the franchise leader in a number of statistical categories including assists, steals, threes made, and VORP - value over replacement player.

The team currently sits in a playoff position with a 17-17 record leaving them tied with the Heat and Celtics for fifth in the conference. Team President Masai Ujiri and General Manager Bobby Webster will soon have to make a decision on if the team will be selling at the trade deadline or chasing another championship.

Making a difficult decision like trading away Kyle Lowry would not be without precedence for the team as nearly two years ago the Raptors traded away franchise points-leader DeMar DeRozan as part of the move that brought Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard to Toronto.

While the Raptors continue to play out the rest of their season in Tampa Bay, fans will be left wondering of whether they will ever get to see Kyle Lowry run out onto the Scotiabank Arena floor in Raptors red again.