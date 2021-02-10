Kyle Lowry is rumoured to be selling his house in Toronto for $5.3 million

A $5.3 million house that just hit Toronto's real estate market appears to belong to longtime Raptor Kyle Lowry.

Rumours started earlier this week that Lowry was selling his house, causing fans to speculate what that might mean.

The six-time NBA All-Star signed a four-year contract with the Raptors in 2012, at which point he secured a home in Toronto. He renewed his contract for the 2020-2021 season.

While the agent who listed the property didn't respond to blogTO's request for comment, other sources have allegedly confirmed Lowry's house to be the home in question.

Located in northern Toronto, Lowry's suspected 9,700-square-foot luxury home has six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

The grand entrance features a floating oak staircase, a crystal chandelier and tons of natural light.

The entrance is equipped with an elevator, in case you're too lazy to take the stairs.

The hallways are huge, and the house features a mix of white-grey marble and dark wood.

The house has a modern feel, with lots of gold accents.

The kitchen features a massive fridge and a marble island. Not pictured is the seperate butler's kitchen, with its own appliances.

The house also has a super open-concept, linking the living room and the kitchen.

Lowry could probably have a scrimmage in the master bedroom, if he wanted to.

The bedroom also features a marble and white walk-in closet with dark wooden floors.

The master bathroom is equipped with a freestanding tub, heated floors, and two sinks.

The house also features a media room on the lower level. The Lowrys must not have been missing the movie theatre too much during quarantine with this room in their basement.

The lower level also has a games room, with lots of basketball equipment for Lowry's two sons to play with (hint hint).

The-in house sauna makes trips to the spa unnecessary in the Lowry home, if this is in fact Lowry's home.

Fans are worried about what the rumours might mean for the Raptors star if true — and wondering whether he's simply relocating homes, or if he's moving out of Toronto for good.