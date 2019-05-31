Toronto took to the streets to celebrate Raptors win over Warriors

It was a late one for many in Toronto last night after the Raptors crushed their first ever NBA Finals game — and on home turf, to boot.

Toronto defeated the Golden State Warriors 118-109 in a much-hyped (and history-making) Game 1 at Scotiabank Arena, sending the city into even more of a frenzy than it had whipped itself up into throughout the day.

Only three more victories now stand between the Raptors and an NBA championship, though based on how fans were reacting after Thursday night's historic win, you'd be forgiven for thinking that Toronto had already swept the series.

Jubilant basketball fans and bandwagoners alike took to the streets following the first NBA Finals game ever to be played on Canadian soil.

It's a party in Toronto 🎉 pic.twitter.com/2CGA2O8ts6 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 31, 2019

From Jurassic Park...

to Yonge-Dundas Square...

They chanted...

They danced...

And they danced some more.

Once again, thrilled Raptors fans got up on top of things to wile out en masse.

It was, in a word, nuts.

Feeling the FOMO? Fret not — the Raptors take on the Warriors once again in Toronto this Sunday night at 8 p.m.

Get yourself a 'We The North' flag and join in on the (super intense) fun.