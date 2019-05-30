Toronto Raptors defeat the Warriors to take Game 1 of NBA Finals

The Toronto Raptors sent a strong statement in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, defeating the defending champion Golden State Warriors 118-109.

Forward Pascal Siakam led the way with 32 points and 8 rebounds.

The game was the first time the NBA Finals has been played outside the United States and also the first time O Canada was sung before tip-off.

In the jam-packed Jurassic Park outside Scotiabank Arena, fans sang along in a raucous warm-up where Kardinal Offishall made a surprise appearance.

Drake sat courtside and was on his best behaviour after the NBA warned him not to get up to any sideline antics.

He came outfitted in a vintage Dell Curry Raptors jersey, a gesture that didn't seem to get much notice from Warriors' star guard Stephen Curry.

Game 2 goes this Sunday at 8 p.m. at Scotiabank Arena.