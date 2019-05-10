Drake just showed off his new personal jumbo jet

It's good to be Drake. Like, really good.

The Toronto-born, Grammy-winning rapper and global heartthrob has long had the music game on lock, but he's really now starting to come into his own as a super wealthy person.

Check out Mr. Graham's latest high-rolling acquisition: A personalized jumbo jet called AIR DRAKE with the artist's signature "praying hands" logo on the tail and a giant OVO owl mural painted across the side.

Sure, a lot of celebrities ride in private planes, but few of them own planes. Even fewer own a fully-customized Boeing 767 — the kind of passenger plane normally equipped to carry just over 350 passengers.

And don't get it twisted: The jet is all Drake's.

"No rental, no timeshare," jokes the former teen soap opera star in his latest Instagram video, which is captioned "Nothing was the same for real."

The full specs of Drizzy's new bird have yet to be released, but The Blast reports that it has at least two bedrooms and would normally go for around $100 million.

Drake himself credits Canadian businessman Ajay Virmani for arranging the purchase. Virmani, a film producer and the CEO of Cargojet Airways, is also friends with Ludacris and a ton of Toronto sports stars including Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Stroman and Kyle Lowry.

Drake met with Virmani for dinner last spring, according to the latter's Instagram account, though a comment from DJ Khaled suggests that AIR DRAKE has been in the works for much longer.

"I remember you [telling] me this 2 years ago," wrote Khaled in a comment on Drake's most recent Instagram post. "Wow congrats my brother."