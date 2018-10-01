10 international chains that came to Toronto this year

International chains that came to Toronto this year know that this city is one of the best places to expand their brands. With diverse demographics and some pretty voracious shoppers, we worldly Torontonians are usually game to trying something new.

Here's a round-up of international chains that opened in Toronto this year.

This Chinese dollar store megabrand is spreading all across Canada, and Toronto got its very first location this summer in the lower level of Eaton Centre with its cheap collection of 'Japanese lifestyle' items which range from kitchenware to cutesy pens.

Chic and cosy men's shirts arrived at Sherway Gardens this fall, marking the very first Canadian location of this New York-based brand, and the first location out of the States at that.

The highly-anticpated arrival of the discounted Nordstrom brand drew crazy lines when it opened its first location at Yonge and Bloor. Just a few weeks before that, it launched its first Canadian store ever at Vaughan Mills.

The one-style-fits-all spectacles from Dresden unveiled its first store outside of Australia this summer. You can now buy their sustainable, lightweight frames held together by pins at their woodsy store in Little Italy.

The longtime NYC-based fashion brand opened its very first Canadian standalone store in the city this summer, replacing the old Rudsak at Queen and John. They offer both men's and women's items, with plans for a second Toronto location in the works.

Dead Sea mineral scrubs and fluffy creams have arrived in Sherway Gardens via Laline, a beauty care brand based in Tel Aviv. The Israeli company already has stores all over the States and Japan, but this is its first in Toronto.

Crazy durable backpacks are now available for purchase at the first physical store of Swedish apparel and equipment brand Fjallraven. Their bags have been available at stores across the city for a while, but now you can check out all their products in one place.

This American brand specializing in luxury eyewear landed in Toronto by way of Yorkdale in September. Average glasses cost a minimum of $400 here, which might be worth a lot less these days in USD, but in Canadian dollars is pricey as hell.

This iconic Japanese brand just opened it first Canadian flagship on Queen West, with a big two-storey location featuring athletic and stylish shoes and clothing from two Asics brands including Asics Tiger, all under one roof.

Korean beauty brands are all the rage these days, and Toronto got its latest case of K-beauty with a store by Trinity Bellwoods. It's the company's first venture into North America, meaning Torontonians get first dibs on those famous lip cubes and skin illuminators.