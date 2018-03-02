Fashion & Style
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Fjallraven Toronto store

Swedish outerwear company Fjallraven opening first Toronto location

Looking for the best backpack you'll ever own in your life? Fjällräven is opening a standalone store in Toronto on Queen West near Spadina Avenue.

The popular Swedish apparel and equipment brand, founded in 1960, is famous for making functional outerwear that's both timeless and durable. You'll pay a lot for their jackets, but they'll also last you forever.

Fjällräven has been available to purchase in Toronto for a while, but this will be its first actual store in the city. Previous to this, the company had listed a "shop-in-shop" at Neon, also on Queen West, as its only local outpost.

An opening date has yet to be announced, but hiring started back in January and signs are now proudly displayed in the windows of 356 Queen Street West.

The outerwear brand will be taking over the 3,000-square-foot retail space previously occupied by (the now defunct) SHOES.com brick-and-mortar store.

