Fashion & Style
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 6 hours ago
Nordstrom Rack Bloor

Massive crowds show up for Nordstrom Rack in downtown Toronto

At long last, after more than two years of waiting, you can finally shop at Nordstrom Rack in downtown Toronto (but only if you're willing to wait in line first.)

Nordstrom's "off-price retail division" opened its long-anticipated new location—the third ever in Canada—at the base of Great Gulf's One Bloor tower on Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

Bargain hunters who hadn't yet made it up to the GTA's other, also newly-opened Nordstrom Rack in Vaughan Mills couldn't wait to find out why our American friends are so obsessed with the discount department store.

Even with 38,600 square feet of retail space, The Yorkville Rack couldn't hold all of the people who arrived to shop on opening day.

By noon, there was a lineup down the block.

waiting for rock outlets open

A post shared by Shania Chen (@shaniababy.chen) on

The retailer is said to offer savings of up to 70 per cent on clothing, shoes, accessories, makeup, home products and more, from brands like Theory, Proenza Schouler, Urban Decay,  Topshop — even Versace and Balmain.

Alexander Wang is never really "cheap," but it's cheaper here than you'd find it at Nordstrom proper.

Throw the promise of free coffee into the mix on a relatively sunny spring morning and conditions are simply perfect for a lineup to form.

Finally in toronto!! #nordstromrack #toronto #onebloor #shopping

A post shared by slatch (@sandralatcham) on

Good luck, Toronto. Be nice.

Lead photo by

Bloor-Yorkville BIA/Twitter

