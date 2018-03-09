Fashion & Style
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 13 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Nordstrom Rack Toronto

Nordstrom Rack is opening in Toronto this month

Fashion & Style
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 13 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Heads up, frugal fashionistas and fashionistos: Nordstrom Rack is almost here.

The "off-price retail division" of the American luxury department store Nordstrom is gearing up for its Canadian launch at Vaughan Mills, just outside of Toronto, in roughly 13 days.

A "grand opening tailgate celebration" will kick things off on March 22 at 9:00 a.m., with the store set to open officially just an hour later at 10:00 a.m. 

The Rack will offer savings of up 70 per cent off regular priced merchandise from its fancier, but much pricier department stores. Expect brands like Ted Baker, Theory, and Bobbi Brown for a mere fraction of what you'd pay elsewhere.

According to previous reports, the 35,000-square-foot store will be located across from the Nike Factory Store at Vaughan Mills.

A second local Nordstrom Rack location is set to open on May 3 at Yonge and Bloor.

Lead photo by

Jordan Schilleci

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Nordstrom Rack is opening in Toronto this month

Toronto is getting its first Indigenous Fashion Week

People just stormed an Ikea in Toronto to protest animal skin rugs

Toronto clothing brand pays homage to Scarborough

10 stores for mid-century modern furniture in Toronto

Swedish outerwear company Fjallraven opening first Toronto location

People in Toronto smashed Drake CDs to protest fur

The top 7 warehouse sales in Toronto this March