Nordstrom Rack is opening in Toronto this month

Heads up, frugal fashionistas and fashionistos: Nordstrom Rack is almost here.

The "off-price retail division" of the American luxury department store Nordstrom is gearing up for its Canadian launch at Vaughan Mills, just outside of Toronto, in roughly 13 days.

A "grand opening tailgate celebration" will kick things off on March 22 at 9:00 a.m., with the store set to open officially just an hour later at 10:00 a.m.

The Rack will offer savings of up 70 per cent off regular priced merchandise from its fancier, but much pricier department stores. Expect brands like Ted Baker, Theory, and Bobbi Brown for a mere fraction of what you'd pay elsewhere.

According to previous reports, the 35,000-square-foot store will be located across from the Nike Factory Store at Vaughan Mills.

A second local Nordstrom Rack location is set to open on May 3 at Yonge and Bloor.