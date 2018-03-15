Israeli beauty brand Laline is coming to Toronto

Ready your noses, discerning bath-and body buffs – the Tel Aviv-based retailer Laline will be opening its first store in Toronto this summer at CF Sherway Gardens.

Described as "girly" and "dreamy," Laline sells lush skincare and pampering products with fragrances like coconut verbena and vanilla pink peppercorn.

Fans of brands like The Body Shop, Lush and Barefoot Venus will want to check this place out – and it looks like they'll have ample opportunity to do in coming years.

Retail Insider reports that the Tel Aviv-based beauty store chain, which already has over 120 stores in Israel, the U.S. and Japan, plans to establish "potentially dozens of locations" in Canada, with a strong focus on the Ontario market.

Toronto's 750-square-foot store in the "Nordstrom wing" of Sherway Gardens is expected to open this June.

When it does, you'll find such things as Dead Sea mineral scrubs, thermal face masks, fluffy creams, lace flower sponges, glittering body mist and perfume for the home.

"Our new stores in Canada will be in Laline's unique design concept that offers a complete pampering experience," said the company in a statement to Retail Insider.

"From our white and dreamy store design to our unique products with a variety of fragrances, textures and ingredients, the Canadian consumers are in for a new and exciting experience."