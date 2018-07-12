Korean beauty brand VDL Cosmetics opening first Toronto location

K-beauty continues to rock the global cosmetics industry with innovation and inspiration, as it has been doing for years — but at least one Korean brand will soon be stepping it up beyond exporting product to Sephora.

VDL cosmetics, a makeup brand known for its tech-infused, radiant skin illuminators and square lipstick, is about to launch its first ever North American flagship store, right here in Toronto.

Short for "Violet Dream Luminous," the company was founded in Seoul circa 2012 but has since expanded to almost 50 locations throughout South Korea, plus 11 more between Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam and The Philippines.

A rep for the company says that VDL will be opening "the first K-beauty flagship store in Toronto" at 829 Queen Street West where Illesteva used to be, near Claremont, in late July or Early August.

When it does open, the rep says that its first customers can expect free gifts, makeovers, influencer meetups, skin consultations and an "Insta-ready photo booth."

"A brand for the dreamers and the go getters, VDL is the 'solution to beauty' that millennials desire," reads a press kit describing the store.

"Since 2012, with such breakthroughs such as the Lumilayer Primer, Expert Lip cube and Expert Metal Cushion, VDL has been developing and revolutionizing the beauty industry," it continues. "We go above and beyond to change the face of beauty."

Bring it on, SK — my face of beauty can't wait to change.