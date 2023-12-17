35 restaurants for New Year's Eve 2024 dinner in Toronto

Restaurants for New Year's Eve dinner in Toronto are offering prix fixe and a la carte menus to help you ring in 2024 on a high note.

Here are restaurants for New Year's Eve dinner in Toronto that still have reservations available.

Try an appetizer, shared pasta, main course (with eggplant fritti, chicken picatta, roasted sea bass and veal parmesan) and a dessert at any of this restaurant's locations in Toronto. Meals are $99 per person.

Experience hot West African eats like oxtail pepper soup, shombo prawn cocktail, yassa lamb dibs, chocolate trifle and banoffee pie at this Parkdale restaurant. The five-course dinner is $80 per person or $300 for four people.

This Corktown restaurant and wine bar is ready to kick in the new year with a five-course meal. Try dishes like scallops, butternut squash and duck breast for $120 per person or $130 per person if you want sparkling wine.

Recommended by the Michelin Guide, this Japanese restaurant on King St. is having a four-course meal set at $110, with an extra $40 option if you're interested in wine and sake beverage pairing. Experience Atlantic salmon crudo, various sushis, beef tenderloin and some sweet treats.

This Japanese restaurant near Bloor and Church is offering traditional new year foods called osechi. You can get two-person meals for $299, which consits of 10 pieces of osechi, 20 pieces of sashimi and sushi and 12 pieces of roll sushi. A four-person meal is also available for $550 which consits of twice the amount of sashimi, sushi and rolled sushi.

Experience a six-course meal for $190 at this Little Italy restaurant. There's a lot of seafood available like wild salmon, lobster fennel and turbot.

This Italian bistro on Roncesvalles is offering four-course meals listed at $95. There's a choice between vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. Some of the dishes available include beef tartare, pear salad, ricotta ravioli, tagiatelle, lentil wellington, steak frites and creme brulee.

Newly opened in Yorkville, this Greek restaurant is offering a three-course meal at $120 per person. Two-hour seating is available at 4:00 p.m, 6:15 p.m, and 8:30 p.m.

The Queen West restaurant is having A Night in the Desert Oasis event, with multi prix fixe menus available at different prices. First seating is available between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m, second seating is available from 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. and third seating is available from 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Ring in 2024 at either of this restaurant's locations with this multicourse meal, priced at $125.00. There's a variety of choices with each course, including tuna tartare, lamb ribs and eggplant shnitzel.

Patria's sister and Michelin-recommended restaurant at King and Portland is celebrating the end of the year with a prix fixe meal and live DJ. The $95 meal includes Spanish tapas, like croquettas, salted and dried codfish and persimmon crema catalana.

Visit the Fairmont Royal York's restaurant and try either the first or second seating meals for New Year's Eve. You can try dishes like the chicken mousse, scallops, salmon and beef wellington.

Experience a four-course dinner priced at $100 at this eclectic restaurant that's located at Richmond and John. The meal comes with a glass of bubbly.

Having recently opened in the Financial District, this stunning restaurant is showcasing a four-course meal for $165 per person. There's a lot to choose from on this menu, like bone marrow, seared Hokkaido scallops, beef fillet and mille feuille.

Chef Francis Bermejo is bringing a la carte and one-of-a-kind dishes at this Filipino restaurant's New Year's Eve celebration in the Entertainment District. A $21.55 deposit is required when reserving a spot.

Alo recently opened this sister location in the Financial District and it might be even better than its Yorkville location. This swanky restaurant is offering canapes and champagne to ring in the new year.

This Michelin Guide restaurant on King West is offering a festive menu for New Year's Eve. You can try dishes like caviar, salmon latkes, octopus chana masala and profiteroles.

Newly opened in Little Italy, this restaurant is offering a la carte and special dishes along with bottle service to ring in 2024. A $50 deposit is required to make a reservation.

This Harbord Village stalwart has a New Year's Eve prix fixe menu with a lot of options. Some of the tapas include octopus, wagyu and medaglione stuffed with figs, breadcrumbs, black garlic and brown butter.

This East Chinatown ramen restaurant is offering a five-course dinner for $100 per person. It seems that black truffle will be heavily incorporated in the meal.

Experience a four-course meal for $145 at this swanky restaurant on Dundas West. Some of the dishes included are halibut squid ink risotto, venison tartare and butternut squash cheesecake. A wine pairing option is available for $60.

This Lebanese restaurant near Bay and Bloor is offering two types of seatings listed at $125 for New Year's Eve, with entertainment included. The dinner features a la carte menu items.

This popular French spot near King West is offering a four-course meal and canapes to celebrate the beginning of a new year. You can try menu items like escargo, risotto, duck confit and lemon tarts. Meals are priced at $125 per person.

Chef Susur Lee is bringing in a six-course meal listed at $280 per person at this restaurant near Richmond and Spadina. Some of the dishes available are spiced coffee rub striploin, char siu duck canneloni and caviar.

Located in the St. Regis Hotel, this fine dining restaurant is having two types of meals available on New Year's Eve. The first seating menu is priced at $275 and the second seating is priced at $350.

This fancy rooftop restaurant in the Bisha Hotel has a prix fixe menu to kick in the new year. The four-course meal includes amuse buches, two main courses and a dessert.

A four-course prix fixe menu is available at this King West restaurant at $125 per person. You can try dishes like chilled oysters, mushroom croquettes, a choice of pasta and grilled short rib.

There are two types of tasting menus at this Mediterranean restaurant located inside the Ace Hotel on New Year's Eve. The three-course meal is listed at $110 and the five-course meal is priced at $180.

Experience a sharing menu at $160 per person to celebrate 2024 at this Entertainment District spot. The prix menu is four courses and features dishes like wagyu tacos, nigiri sushi, lamb chop and sea bass.

This "sea to fork" restaurant on King West has a multi-course meal ready for New Year's Eve. You can dine on appetizers like shrimp cocktail, mains like truffle lobster mac and cheese and desserts like gluten free chocolate olive oil cake.

Try a three-course meal at this Corso Italia restaurant to celebrate the new year. There's a variety of dishes to choose from, like oysters, halibut and panna cotta.

A four-course meal featuring rich dishes are available to try at this French restaurant on West Queen West. Snow crab legs, wedge salad, NY strip steak and chocolate cake with bourbon buttercream are some of the options to try.

Experience a four-course meal and bubbly for $115 at this no fuss restaurant near King and Niagara. Foie gras, scallop crudo, braised beef back rib and honeycomb toffee are some of the dishes available for this prix fixe menu.

This King West restaurant has two different menus available to ring in the new year. A four-course meal and bubbly is included for the first seating and is priced at $125. The second seating meal is priced at $150.

For $165, you can try a five course meal at this new Spanish restaurant in Little Italy. The restaurant says it can accomodate some dietary restrictions except for shellfish allergies.