30 restaurants to eat at during Summerlicious 2023

Summerlicious 2023 is coming to Toronto on July 7, and that means you'll find some pretty great deals on tasty eats at all the best places in town.

With prix fixe menus starting at $20 this year, you'll have plenty of options to choose from, regardless of whether you're hunting for the next great budget-friendly lunch spot or looking to splurge on a swanky dinner.

Here are some restaurants you might want to check out at Summerlicious 2023.

New to Summerlicious

Located at Bloor and Yonge, the menu here's heavily influenced by Italian and Mediterranean flavours. Expect 'nduja pizza, Atlantic salmon crudo, and basil panna cotto to be standouts among other decadent (and delicious) offerings.

Classic Indian dishes meet modern food techniques at this West Queen West spot, with lunch and dinner menus that include marinated watermelon, shrimp chaat, and zucchini pakora.

A meal at this Armenian locale at Bayview and Leaside is the perfect chance to try a trio of Middle Eastern dips, a fully-loaded vegetarian plate with plush falafels, or traditional Armenian kebabs.

If seafood is your jam, then this King West hotspot is the place for you. You'll find classics like lobster rolls, shrimp cocktail, and crispy calamari on offer here, with decadent desserts to finish (hello, banoffee pie!).

Lunch and dinner menus at this modern Tex-Mex restaurant just south of Liberty Village offer lighter fare, as well as heartier dishes like a Cajun-style branzino smothered in muffuletta relish.

Stop by Yonge and Bloor to take in some stellar views while indulging in charred octopus, babaganoush, and pistachio-crusted beef kebabs at this rooftop bar located at the top of the W Hotel.

This Bohemian-inspired nook in Kensington is all about serving modern takes on classic Indian flavours. Must-trys include the butter chicken, vegetable samosas, and minty beef kebabs.

Tandoori prawn tikka and smoked vegetable curry are just a few of the drool-worthy menu options at this Indian restaurant on Queen West.

Old Favourites

Expect some pretty swanky dishes at this North York hotspot that's perfect for date night. The lunch and dinner menus are a cross-section of the best of French cuisine and include options like whole roast strip loin, wild mushroom orzo, and tuna niçoise.

Wellington beef carpaccio, roasted corn chowder, and duck confit are just a few of the dishes being served up for lunch and dinner at this Financial District restaurant at the Shangri-La.

Located near Front and Church Streets, this quaint cafe specializes in Italian-inspired comfort food. You'll find grilled elote, gazpacho, and meatball subs on the lunch ($34) menu, with dinner options ($45) including risotto and marinated flat iron steak.

This Chinatown spot is the place to go for funky fusion dishes, like duck confit croquettes with chinkiang vinegar or Wagyu beef donburi topped with Korean rémoulade.

Plant-based dishes are the star of the show at this Financial District resto, with lunch and dinner menus that feature fresh jicama and tomato salad, gazpacho, and grilled pineapple-topped tofu bowls.

This stylish locale just south of Moss Park offers a dinner where you'll get to enjoy the restaurant's famous Pitmaster combo. Other mains include a grilled cauliflower "steak" and smoked Atlantic Salmon.

This café near Yonge and Bloor is a must-try for classic comfort food. Menu faves include the 7 West salad and burger.

Vegetarian-Friendly

Both lunch and dinner menus at this West Queen West spot are loaded with vegan and vegetarian-friendly dishes, like roasted okra and eggplant stew, tomato salad, and pistachio-crusted baklava.

Indulge in dishes like fatoush salad, hummus and tabbouleh at this Mediterranean place inside the Aga Khan Museum. Many of the options are also vegan or gluten-free.

Dinner at this Little Italy joint is completely vegan and inventive to boot, with mushroom ceviche and pink mole with seasonal veggies being the standout hits on this year's menu.

Located on the cusp of Corktown, this award-winning Thai spot has plenty of curry options, as well as vegan editions of pad thai and cheesecake.

Almost everything at this Danforth feature is either vegetarian or vegan (or both!). Top dishes worth checking out are koshari, an Egyptian street food loaded with rice, lentils, and plenty of sauce, and bissara, a chilled bean and herb purée that'll help you beat the heat.

Great Patio

There are not one, but two patios at this Midtown pub, perfect for chomping down on lunch ($34) and dinner ($45) features like smoked duck breast sliders, chorizo meatballs, or an ooey-gooey mushroom melt.

If you're looking to chow down on some modern Filipino-inspired tapas with Asian and Spanish flair, then this West Queen West spot is the place for you. You'll find hand-rolled lumpia, chicken adobo, and longo moco on the menu (with plenty of sweet treats to finish).

Perfect for a post-show meal, this French fixture on King East is right near the Sony Centre and always delivers on indulgent bistro favourites. Start off with a chilled vichyssoise to cool off, and make sure to leave room for some gâteau or poached apricots.

Located atop the Gardiner Museum near Bloor and University, this rooftop spot is serving up a delicious prix fixe lunch with inventive twists on classic comfort food, like roast beef carpaccio, crab cakes, and gooey s'mores for dessert.

Hidden away off the main strip, stop by this King West restaurant to snag classic Chinese dishes with an updated twist. Dishes like pork belly bao, General Tao chicken, and watermelon salad get a fancy upgrade, courtesy of Michelin-starred chef Akira Back.

Returning for another year, this quaint Junction Triangle joint is serving up Italian classics like cacio pepe, with a few funky additions, like fried smelts with peperoncio aioli and grilled rock fish served with a side of crispy potatoes.

Cheap & Cheerful

This Etobicoke grill is perfect for when you're in the mood to indulge in authentic Indian cuisine. You'll find all your favourites on offer, like lamb madras, veggie pakoras, and prawn jalfrezi, with plenty of vegetarian-friendly desserts to satisfy your sweet tooth.

If you love a little pizzazz with your meal, then lunch and dinner at this King West teppanyaki bar is sure to hit some high notes. You'll get to choose an appetizer, then watch your main course get cooked up before your very eyes.

Swing by this Parkdale spot for a classic Filipino dinner, with dishes like lumpia, chicken inasal, and turon that'll be as tasty as they are budget-friendly.

Hakka lovers, rejoice, because this Little Italy spot is serving up everything from pani puri, chaat papri, and chana masala to butter chicken and lamb rogan josh as part of their lunch and dinner offerings.

This downtown resto is the place to go for experimentation. Mexican dishes, like tiradito and tacos, get a Japanese twist with the addition of seared tuna, furikake, and sesame oil. And leave room for the matcha ice cream!