Eat & Drink
Victoria Kuglin
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
summerlicious 2023

Summerlicious announces 2023 restaurant list

Eat & Drink
Victoria Kuglin
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

The weather's finally warmer, and Summerlicious has just announced its lineup — and it's all coming next month.

From July 7th to 23rd, you'll get to explore prix fixe menus at 190 Toronto restaurants, and trust me when I say you'll want to snag a reservation or two (or three, we won't judge).

The full of participating restaurants is available online, so you find the perfect place to tickle your tastbuds. 

New restaurants this year include places like Roses Cocina, The Kettle, and Curryish Tavern. Rosalinda, R&D and The Carbon Bar are among the returning favourites.

After introducing new pricing last year, here are the price points you can expect during this year's event:

  • Lunch: $20, $27, $34, $41, $48, and $55.
  • Dinner: $25, $35, $45, $55, $65, and $75.

Participating restaurants will begin accepting reservations on June 29th.

Lead photo by

Renee Suen at Curryish Tavern
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Summerlicious announces 2023 restaurant list

Red Lobster in Toronto handed down 10 infractions by health inspectors

An Ontario Loblaws is asking to see receipts before exiting and people are angry

Toronto is getting a restaurant where all the food is made by chefs living with HIV

Toronto Filipino restaurant gets slammed with 13 infractions by health inspectors

Win a new mini fridge and free products from Summer Fresh

Toronto is getting a Filipino night market

Thai restaurant chain slapped with 11 infractions by Toronto health inspectors