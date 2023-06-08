Summerlicious announces 2023 restaurant list

The weather's finally warmer, and Summerlicious has just announced its lineup — and it's all coming next month.

From July 7th to 23rd, you'll get to explore prix fixe menus at 190 Toronto restaurants, and trust me when I say you'll want to snag a reservation or two (or three, we won't judge).

The full of participating restaurants is available online, so you find the perfect place to tickle your tastbuds.

New restaurants this year include places like Roses Cocina, The Kettle, and Curryish Tavern. Rosalinda, R&D and The Carbon Bar are among the returning favourites.

After introducing new pricing last year, here are the price points you can expect during this year's event:

Lunch: $20, $27, $34, $41, $48, and $55.

Dinner: $25, $35, $45, $55, $65, and $75.

Participating restaurants will begin accepting reservations on June 29th.