Justin Bieber launching Biebs Brew at Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons has just revealed the details of another major collaboration with Justin Bieber called Biebs Brew, an all-new flavour of cold brew for the brand's summertime menu.

Like with his cloyingly sweet Timbiebs flavours, the singer's "slight sweet tooth" is what inspired the French vanilla flavour of the coffee — and just like with the launch of his limited edition Timbits, there will be Biebs Brew merch available, too.

A branded tumbler and reusable straw will be available for Canadian customers only after the June 6 launch, and if last time around was any indication, people can bet that the items will be quickly listed for resale online for ridiculous prices while Timmie's locations restock.

@justinbieber is back with Biebs Brew: a new co-created French Vanilla Cold Brew. Mark your calendar. June 6. Oh and did we mention Timbiebs are back too? 👀 pic.twitter.com/5OgYempdef — Tim Hortons (@TimHortons) May 17, 2022

And, there's good news for fans who didn't get a Timbiebs tote bag, toque or fanny pack during the last product launch from the iconic Canadian brand and the Ontario-raised superstar — they, along with the treats themselves, will be made available once more for a limited time alongside the new drink.

Yes, that's right, you will be able to get birthday cake waffle, chocolate white fudge and sour cream chocolate chip donut holes to go with your sugary caffeinated drink — the breakfast of Canadian champions.

On June 6th, you can purchase a #BiebsBrew and #Timbiebs at participating @TimHortons US and Canada locations. Just in time for the Toronto shows 😉🇨🇦. https://t.co/KfzMNgcBLf pic.twitter.com/UulPMz9wlV — Justin Bieber Crew (@JustinCrew) May 17, 2022

Tim's says in a press release that its the "authenticity" of Justin's love for the homegrown cafe that has made the ongoing partnership work so well.

"Justin had often shared with fans how he'd grown up with Tim Hortons and was obsessed with the brand. His commitment to working with us to develop a natural and authentic twist on the Tims experience is what made Timbiebs a hit and we know guests are going to love Biebs Brew and his take on Tims Cold Brew."

BIEBS BREW OMGGGGG MAKE IT WORLDWIDE PLEASEEE pic.twitter.com/veMjfcsFW0 — 𝐆𝐆* 🦋 (@damnrightbieber) May 17, 2022

So far, it seems fans are just as excited (if not more) about the brew as they were about the new timbits flavours, so customers just stopping in for their morning coffee can expect stores to be busier than usual.