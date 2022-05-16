Tim Hortons is doing another collab with Justin Bieber

Tim Hortons is doing it again.

If you've ever jumped for joy and ran around in circles proclaiming to the world that you're a belieber, now is your chance to do it again.

Tim Hortons all but officially announced a new collab with the Biebs and Canadians can't wait to witness the hype this will bring this time around.

Tim Hortons partnered up with Justin Bieber last November to release a limited edition lineup of Timbiebs Timbits.

Three flavours were introduced to the menu, including chocolate white fudge, sour cream chocolate chip and birthday cake waffle.

The collaboration was a raging success, leading to a boost in sales when the company was most in need of it.

Tim Hortons' parent company Restaurant Brands International reported that the coffee chain's sales grew over 10% in the fourth quarter of 2021, after a decline of 11% over the same period the previous year.

The collaboration with Bieber "was one of the more successful traffic-driving initiatives in recent memory and outperformed our internal expectations," Tim Hortons CEO Jose Cil told Business Insider.

Tim Hortons is now teasing a video of Bieber spinning around on a desk chair, with a caption leading to a webpage with the title "It's Worth the Wait" and a countdown leading to the big reveal.

No other details have yet been announced, but should be coming very soon.

Comments on the post show Canadians excited for what might be coming, with many offering their predictions and wishes for what the upcoming collaboration might entail.

"Make Boston Cream Timbits," wrote one person.

"I hope it's Bieber stuff again so people can buy it all up and try to resell it on marketplace," wrote another.

"I really hope this is chocolate eclair-biebs," pined another commenter.

Among the excited fans, there was at least one person who didn't see this as good news.

"No thank you the Timbiebs were not good. Do not bring them back because they are not good. If you bring them back I will stop going to Tim for good."