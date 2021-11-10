Justin Bieber and Tim Hortons launch new Timbit flavours and people have thoughts

Tim Hortons is coming out with a new line of Timbits with the one and only Justin Bieber.

"So, Justin, we know you've always loved Tim's," begins a commercial for the new line of Timbits, where Bieber brainstorms ideas for the new flavours with a Tim's representative.

"Obsessed," Bieber replies.

Tim Hortons via YouTube pic.twitter.com/u2xYVuh6Z4 — Justin Bieber News (@yourbiebernews) November 10, 2021

A separate cut of the video with different casting comes in French.

French commercial video for Justin Bieber’s collaboration with Tim Hortons #TimBiebs 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/afWV5GVKpn — Justin Bieber News (@jbtraacker) November 10, 2021

As far as flavours go, apple banana and apricot latte are ideas that don't make the cut, but the commercials show Bieber eventually coming up with the three new flavours to be released at the end of the month: birthday cake waffle, sour cream chocolate chip and chocolate white fudge.

The three new co-created flavours have been dubbed Timbiebs, but the internet has obviously been quick to come up with some fun alternatives.

Me at the drive through “Yeah I’ll take a black coffee and 10 jelly filled Bieberballs” — Spencer Kennedy (@cunnennedy) November 10, 2021

Some people are into the "Timbiebs" moniker.

‘timbiebs’ that’s cute — alessia (@jbsangeI) November 10, 2021

However, reactions to the product are still definitely mixed.

I for one, want no part of Justin Bieber’s timbits. — Mason (@MasonDrm) November 10, 2021

The release of the Timbiebs will also be accompanying a line of Tim Hortons and Bieber collab merch and only available at Canadian and US locations.

The new Timbits even come in their own special box with the original Tim Hortons brown and yellow colour scheme, reading "timbiebs." They'll be available starting Nov. 29.