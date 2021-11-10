Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
tim hortons justin bieber

Justin Bieber and Tim Hortons launch new Timbit flavours and people have thoughts

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Tim Hortons is coming out with a new line of Timbits with the one and only Justin Bieber.

"So, Justin, we know you've always loved Tim's," begins a commercial for the new line of Timbits, where Bieber brainstorms ideas for the new flavours with a Tim's representative.

"Obsessed," Bieber replies.

A separate cut of the video with different casting comes in French.

As far as flavours go, apple banana and apricot latte are ideas that don't make the cut, but the commercials show Bieber eventually coming up with the three new flavours to be released at the end of the month: birthday cake waffle, sour cream chocolate chip and chocolate white fudge.

The three new co-created flavours have been dubbed Timbiebs, but the internet has obviously been quick to come up with some fun alternatives.

Some people are into the "Timbiebs" moniker.

However, reactions to the product are still definitely mixed.

The release of the Timbiebs will also be accompanying a line of Tim Hortons and Bieber collab merch and only available at Canadian and US locations.

The new Timbits even come in their own special box with the original Tim Hortons brown and yellow colour scheme, reading "timbiebs." They'll be available starting Nov. 29.

Lead photo by

Tim Hortons

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Ontario won't lift lockdown restrictions in more venues as planned next week

Toronto's popular sidewalk cafe program just got extended but some aren't happy

50 essential restaurants in Scarborough you need to try

Justin Bieber and Tim Hortons launch new Timbit flavours and people have thoughts

Toronto's iconic Tiny Tom Donuts are now the special ingredient in a new beer

Toronto restaurants need to raise prices but some owners unsure if it's a good idea

Popular BBQ joint is opening a new Toronto location and they're giving away free food

The top 50 bars in Toronto