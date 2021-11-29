People are already reselling their expensive Timbiebs merch for hundreds of dollars

Tim Hortons' new promotion with Justin Bieber — aptly titled Timbiebs — just launched on Monday, and includes a menu of new Timbit flavours, as well as some pretty cool merch that serves as a throwback to Timmie's original signage and brown-and-yellow colourway.

Fans of both brands were predictably extremely excited for the exclusive drop, eager to get their hands on the birthday cake waffle, sour cream chocolate chip and chocolate white fudge donutholes, and to cop a Timbiebs toque, tote bag or fanny pack.

Unfortunately, some fans found the items a little pricier than expected, and were quick to complain about it online.

Bro the merch is so expensive. A beanie for $30???? Talk about taking advantage #Timbiebs — J 🇱🇧 #FreePalestine (@ithinkrauhlll) November 29, 2021

The toque will run customers $29, while the tote and fanny pack are $33.

And, of course, resale listings are already abounding online with such limited quantities available, as they likewise did for the BTS meal at McDonald's earlier this year.

Facebook Marketplace currently has the toques going for as much as $250, the whole set going for as high as $350, though most items are listed for somewhere between $60 and $90.

the timbiebs merch is SO expensive wtf — diana🦋 (@dianadoann) November 29, 2021

Kijiji and Craigslist, too, already have a handful of the items for sale on the first day of the drop, with prices ranging from $60 to $250. Some people are even selling the Timbits cardboard box, which reads "Timbiebs," again in brown and yellow.

Meanwhile, beliebers have filmed themselves pulling up to Tim Hortons drive-thrus across the country blasting the singer's music, saying things like "I think you know what I'm here for," to viral fame.

And, most have seemed happy to drop their cash on the food and merch, if only to be a part of the trend.

Thus far, the reviews of the actual donuts have been resoundingly "meh," with people noting that they were not life-changing and kind of just tasted like regular old Timbits.

But when a celebrity worth $285 million and a brand worth a cool $4.5 billion get together to charge exorbitant prices for basic but rare goods, you know the people have got to jump on it.