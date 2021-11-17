Tim Hortons is dropping Justin Bieber merch this month

Just a week after announcing they'd be collaborating with Justin Bieber on a new line of "Timbiebs" Timbits, Tim Hortons has now let everyone get a peek at the merch they're dropping with him at the end of the month.

There were hints when the Timbiebs flavours were announced that a merch line would be soon to come, but now Tim Hortons has posted photos of the Bieber merch to their social media.

The merch line includes a fanny pack, tote bag and quintessentially Canadian touque, all branded with Timbiebs and Tim Hortons logos.

The colours are similar to the packaging for the Timbiebs, referencing the Tim Hortons chain's retro brown and yellow look.

Tim Hortons merch is something I was not expecting out of this year, but now I'm here thinking about how hilarious it would be to own Justin Bieber x Tim Hortons merch — gibb_ca (@gibb_ca) November 17, 2021

The line of Timbiebs includes new flavours birthday cake waffle, chocolate white fudge and sour cream chocolate chip.

Both the Timbiebs and the merch will be dropping at Tim Hortons on the same day, Nov. 29.

I'm definitely getting the Justin Bieber X Tim Hortons merch — Serah MMB (@HelloSerah) November 14, 2021

This isn't the first foray into apparel for either party: Justin Bieber has his own sell-out clothing line Drew House and has also collaborated with the Toronto Maple Leafs on merch, and Tim Hortons just came out with their own apparel line for National Coffee Day.