Tim Hortons is dropping a clothing line for National Coffee Day

Yes, you read that right: Not only does Tim Hortons sell donuts and coffee, they've now stepped up their game to launch a clothing line just in time for National Coffee Day on Sept. 29.

The Double Double Collection is a series of hoodies, sweatpants, T-shirts and travel mugs that will be sold through the company's new drip drop website, set to go live at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

The limited-edition items were made in Canada and designed to match the colour of the chain's classic coffee order, the Double Double.

"We thought our Drip Drop Collection was a special and unique way of giving our most loyal guests the chance to rep their favourite menu item in the freshest way possible," a spokesperon for Tim Hortons told blogTO.

Keeping in line with the Tims slogan of "fresh coffee made every 20 minutes," certain items from the line will only be available for 20 minutes at a time throughout the day, until the drop is finished at 6 p.m.

"Guests will see the same options pop up throughout the day, but will need to keep an eye on the page if they want to grab their favourite item from the collection, different sizing will be available within each 20 minute slot," the spokesperson said.

Hoodies and sweatpants will be priced at $30.30 each, T-shirts are $20.20 and the travel mugs are set at $10.10.

A portion of the proceeds from purchases made with the clothing line will be donated to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.