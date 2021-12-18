The top 30 new restaurants in Toronto by neighbourhood

New restaurants in Toronto have something for everyone. Whether you're looking for an upscale experience to impress, the hottest new bowl of pho or just another spot in your area where you can become a regular, there are a ton of great restaurants that opened in the city this year to check out.

Here are some new restaurants to check out in neighbourhoods across Toronto.

Looking for a new place to hide out? Enter Neon Tiger, sibling location to Ossington's Oddseoul. Expect an array of pan-Asian dishes on the menu and a moody, dimly lit atmosphere.

Mira Mira Diner is the newest spot in this neighbourhood to grab a cocktail and bites like dips, snacks, comfort food and desserts.

Sicilian and Levantine traditions come together on top of some of the best new pizza pies to come out of this neighbourhood at Levant.

Bello Pizza popped up in this area this year in the back of a cafe, and they haven't looked back since. Toppings include oyster mushrooms, black kale, pistachios, honey and fire-roasted peppers.

Those in search of a new restaurant for Turkish breakfast need look no further than Mado Cafe, which also serves lunch, dinner, homemade baklava and Turkish ice cream.

One Night Only is the latest go-to pizza joint to open in this area, which started out as a home-based project. They specialize in thin crust 16-inch pizzas.

Wood Owl was opened this year by the people behind The Wren, but this time instead of beer they're focusing on wine in their new hushed, intimate space.

Fried chicken, brunch and all the other simple pleasures of this world can now be found at Century Park Tavern, housed inside a building that's hundreds of years old.

Vegetarians who are lovers of Itlian food have a new have in Gia, converted from what used to be Ufficio by the same team this year. Pasta is still a major attraction.

Noodle fans should head to Oji Seichi, which just opened in this neighbourhood. They also do Japanese-inspired sandwiches.

The same people behind Miku have knocked it out of the park this year with Minami, where the interior design matches the impressiveness of the Japanese menu.

Vegetarians have a new Indian restaurant to visit in this neighbourhood called The Tale, which serves brunch, curries and fresh breads.

The atmosphere of an English pub inspires Rabbit Hole, where you'll find classics like fish and chips, savoury pies, chicken tikka masala and sausage rolls on the menu.

Piccolo Piano Pizzeria just opened up across the street from its big sister Piano Piano, and serves pizza and other Italian fare in a space that's a little more low-key.

Creme brulee and other French food is what's on the menu at La Nectarine, the kitchen presided over by TV-famous chef David Adjey.

Not only the menu but also the stunning space at Vela really shines, with elaborate cocktails to match. They do simple but refined dishes like beef tartare and pasta.

Sushi lovers need to check out Maru, the newest Japanese joint to open in this area. It's not like all the others, though, also incorporating French influences.

Leela Indian is your new spot for snacks, breads, curries and other fun bites like lasooni cauliflower and eggplant fries. It's a second location for this restaurant that originated in the Junction.

Not long after a French restaurant by the same name opened in this neighbourhood, the same people opened up Bar Pompette in a slightly tighter and more intimate location, with more of a focus on coffee and cocktails.

French-Italian cuisine can now be found at Domaine Mamo, where they serve charcuterie, seafood, pizza and pasta.

Epically Insta-worthy food can now be captured at Hong-Kong-style restaurant Good Luck Cafe. Their massive loaded toasts are especially eye-popping.

Crosley's is new hotspot on this popular strip, serving up an ever-changing menu highlighting high-end ingredients like foie gras, Ontario duck and veal sweetbreads.

Hanamaru has become the place to go when you're looking for quick but quality takeout. The Japanese grocery store offers bento boxes, sushi and hard-to-find snacks.

Ever had a sandwich and though, man, this would be so much better with some cheese dip? If so, your dreams have come true at Hot Dip, where sandwiches are paired with anything from au jus to an alfredo sauce.

Try Midori Ramen if you're on the hunt for a new noodle soup spot: they specialize in a creamy chicken broth known as "tori paitan," and also have a vegetarian cauliflower option.

Sienna's is your new source for Italian in this neighbourhood, including sloppy sandwiches, appetizers and huge portions of pasta.

Aragoz is where to find halal Egyptian dishes such as sandwiches, salads, soups, seafood and vegetarian items.

Pizzeria Badiali is now where this neighbourhood goes for a slice, but whole pies and salads are also on the menu.

Dine on dishes that combine European and Southeast Asian influences in a light-filled, pretty space at Tomyum.

France and Korea collide on the menu at 156 Cumberland, where you'll find dishes like beef tartare served in fried tofu skins with gochujang.