The top 30 new restaurants in Toronto by neighbourhood

New restaurants in Toronto have something for everyone. Whether you're looking for an upscale experience to impress, the hottest new bowl of pho or just another spot in your area where you can become a regular, there are a ton of great restaurants that opened in the city this year to check out.

Here are some new restaurants to check out in neighbourhoods across Toronto.

Annex

Looking for a new place to hide out? Enter Neon Tiger, sibling location to Ossington's Oddseoul. Expect an array of pan-Asian dishes on the menu and a moody, dimly lit atmosphere.

Beaches

Mira Mira Diner is the newest spot in this neighbourhood to grab a cocktail and bites like dips, snacks, comfort food and desserts.

Bloorcourt

Sicilian and Levantine traditions come together on top of some of the best new pizza pies to come out of this neighbourhood at Levant.

Bloor West Village

Bello Pizza popped up in this area this year in the back of a cafe, and they haven't looked back since. Toppings include oyster mushrooms, black kale, pistachios, honey and fire-roasted peppers.

Castlefield Design District

Those in search of a new restaurant for Turkish breakfast need look no further than Mado Cafe, which also serves lunch, dinner, homemade baklava and Turkish ice cream.

Dine on Turkish breakfast in a fresh and airy space. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Danforth

One Night Only is the latest go-to pizza joint to open in this area, which started out as a home-based project. They specialize in thin crust 16-inch pizzas.

Danforth East

Wood Owl was opened this year by the people behind The Wren, but this time instead of beer they're focusing on wine in their new hushed, intimate space.

Davenport Village

Fried chicken, brunch and all the other simple pleasures of this world can now be found at Century Park Tavern, housed inside a building that's hundreds of years old.

Dundas West

Vegetarians who are lovers of Itlian food have a new have in Gia, converted from what used to be Ufficio by the same team this year. Pasta is still a major attraction.

East Chinatown

Noodle fans should head to Oji Seichi, which just opened in this neighbourhood. They also do Japanese-inspired sandwiches.

Wine is what's up at new restaurant Wood Owl. Photo by Fareen Karim.

Entertainment District

The same people behind Miku have knocked it out of the park this year with Minami, where the interior design matches the impressiveness of the Japanese menu.

Etobicoke

Vegetarians have a new Indian restaurant to visit in this neighbourhood called The Tale, which serves brunch, curries and fresh breads.

Financial District

The atmosphere of an English pub inspires Rabbit Hole, where you'll find classics like fish and chips, savoury pies, chicken tikka masala and sausage rolls on the menu.

Harbord Village

Piccolo Piano Pizzeria just opened up across the street from its big sister Piano Piano, and serves pizza and other Italian fare in a space that's a little more low-key.

Junction Triangle

Creme brulee and other French food is what's on the menu at La Nectarine, the kitchen presided over by TV-famous chef David Adjey.

Cozy up to the bar at Rabbit Hole. Photo by Fareen Karim.

King West

Not only the menu but also the stunning space at Vela really shines, with elaborate cocktails to match. They do simple but refined dishes like beef tartare and pasta.

Leslieville

Sushi lovers need to check out Maru, the newest Japanese joint to open in this area. It's not like all the others, though, also incorporating French influences.

Little India

Leela Indian is your new spot for snacks, breads, curries and other fun bites like lasooni cauliflower and eggplant fries. It's a second location for this restaurant that originated in the Junction.

Little Italy

Not long after a French restaurant by the same name opened in this neighbourhood, the same people opened up Bar Pompette in a slightly tighter and more intimate location, with more of a focus on coffee and cocktails.

Mount Pleasant

French-Italian cuisine can now be found at Domaine Mamo, where they serve charcuterie, seafood, pizza and pasta.

Get a taste of Europe at Domaine Mamo. Photo by Fareen Karim.

North York

Epically Insta-worthy food can now be captured at Hong-Kong-style restaurant Good Luck Cafe. Their massive loaded toasts are especially eye-popping.

Ossington

Crosley's is new hotspot on this popular strip, serving up an ever-changing menu highlighting high-end ingredients like foie gras, Ontario duck and veal sweetbreads.

Pape Village

Hanamaru has become the place to go when you're looking for quick but quality takeout. The Japanese grocery store offers bento boxes, sushi and hard-to-find snacks.

Parkdale

Ever had a sandwich and though, man, this would be so much better with some cheese dip? If so, your dreams have come true at Hot Dip, where sandwiches are paired with anything from au jus to an alfredo sauce.

Queen West

Try Midori Ramen if you're on the hunt for a new noodle soup spot: they specialize in a creamy chicken broth known as "tori paitan," and also have a vegetarian cauliflower option.

Fill up on pasta at new Italian restaurant Sienna's. Photo by Fareen Karim.

Roncesvalles 

Sienna's is your new source for Italian in this neighbourhood, including sloppy sandwiches, appetizers and huge portions of pasta.

Scarborough

Aragoz is where to find halal Egyptian dishes such as sandwiches, salads, soups, seafood and vegetarian items.

West Queen West

Pizzeria Badiali is now where this neighbourhood goes for a slice, but whole pies and salads are also on the menu.

Yonge and College

Dine on dishes that combine European and Southeast Asian influences in a light-filled, pretty space at Tomyum.

Yorkville

France and Korea collide on the menu at 156 Cumberland, where you'll find dishes like beef tartare served in fried tofu skins with gochujang.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Neon Tiger

