Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 5 hours ago
drake daves hot chicken

Drake invests in notorious chicken joint with locations in Toronto

A chicken chain with locations in Toronto has a new investor from the 6ix: rapper Drake. 

Drake is becoming one of the biggest investor's in Dave's Hot Chicken, which has recently been opening up Toronto outposts.

While the rapper who recently released his album Certified Lover Boy is a fan, not everyone in the city is as fond of the chain, though it's certainly inspired its fair share of typical Toronto lineups.

He's becoming one of the chains biggest investors along with Samuel L. Jackson, owning less than 50 per cent of the company. He once posted a photo of himself chowing down on their signature hot chicken tenders, which are served with sides like mac n' cheese and pickles.

The California-based chain launched in 2017 and has locations in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, Dallas, Nevada and Oregon. Dave's has been executing an aggressive growth plan, announcing three grand openings just this week in Houston, Santa Ana and Santa Rosa.

The leadership team behind Dave's is also responsible for brands Wetzel's Pretzel's and Blaze Pizza. Drake's buddy LeBron is an investor in Blaze.

